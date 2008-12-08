THE primary role of parenting is to build into children self-confidence and self-esteem. Next they need a continuous flow of love and approval from their parents.

Then they need to tell their children that they love them in both words and actions. Parents need to give the children lots of eye contact, warm physical contact in the form of touch or hugs and focused attention. They need to invest both quality and quantity time on children.

Children need a high achieving environment, which can be done by involvement of the parents in their education and homework. Parents should cultivate positive expectations about their children, value their opinions and respect them. Finally, parents should be ever conscious that they are the primary role model for their child.

The child will consciously or unconsciously strive to emulate the parents. This was the final summary for parents at a workshop on Parenting, conducted by Psychologist A F J Anand and the Sugam Psychological Counselling and Research Centre. Dr. Asha Dinesh a Consultant Psychologist chaired the sessions for two days.

Mr. Anand says that as for teenagers, the rules are like this – Rules without relationship leads to rebellion, catch your teenager in the act of doing something good, pick your battles wisely or you will be battling all the time, use the consequences effectively.

“Parents may give children good education, food, clothing, a place to live in and entertainment. They all need these. But what they want most is unconditional love or unconditional positive regard. The most important role or duty of the parent is to express their love and nurture their children. If you fail in this you have failed as a parent,” he says.