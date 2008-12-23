THERE have been many instances when IVF treatment had failed to result in successful results. But amazingly, a few couples had succeeded in conceiving naturally after under going treatment.

Among the many factors that are responsible for successful completion of IVF resulting in the birth of the baby are the following:

Standard infertility clinic and the standard operating procedures followed there

Careful implantation of more than one zygote

Careful monitoring of hormone levels etc.

Not only the doctor but also the lab staff are vigilant in monitoring the correct time of ovulation since success is very much dependent on this crucial step. About 12-15 mature ova are collected for IVF and about three or four are used for implantation. Some of the reasons for failure of IVF

Tumors or cysts developed in ovaries can be one reason. Sometimes, it is impossible to collect ova by both laparoscopy and ultrasound. If the sperms are in a weak state at the time of being mixed with the ova, then fertilization does not occur.

When eggs do not mature normally or are in a state of degradation then there is a possibility of failure of IVF.

Keeping all this in mind, the couples who approach us for treatment are thoroughly examined and counseled before start of treatment.

