HIVES are raised, often itchy, red welts on the surface of the skin. They are usually an allergic reaction to food or medicine.

Known causes

When you have an allergic reaction to a substance, histamine and other chemicals are released into your bloodstream, causing itching, swelling, and other symptoms. Hives are a common reaction, especially in people with other allergies like hay fever. When swelling or welts occur around the face, especially the lips and eyes, it is called angioedema.

Swelling from angioedema can also occur around your hands, feet, and throat.

Many substances can trigger hives, like medications, shellfish, fish, nuts, eggs, milk and other foods, pollen, animal dander (especially cats) or insect bites.

Identify it

The welts may enlarge, spread, and join together to form larger areas of flat, raised skin. They can also change shape, disappear, and reappear within minutes or hours. The welts tend to start suddenly and resolve quickly. When you press the center of a red welt, it blanches (turns white).Your doctor can tell if you have hives by the appearance of your skin. If you have a history of an allergy, then the diagnosis is even more obvious. Occasionally, skin or blood tests are performed to confirm that this was an allergic reaction and to test for the substance that caused your allergic response.

Prevention

Preventing hives depends on avoiding the allergen causing them. Analysis of new items in the diet or new drugs taken may reveal the likely source of the reaction. Chronic hives may be aggravated by stress, caffeine, alcohol, or tobacco; avoiding these may reduce the frequency of reactions.

Treatment

Treatment may not be needed if the hives are mild. They may disappear on their own. To reduce itching and swelling but you should avoid hot baths or showers as well as irritating the area with tight-fitting clothing. Apply calamine lotion and take antihistamines. If your reaction is severe, especially if the swelling involves your throat, you may require an emergency shot of epinephrine (adrenaline) or steroids. Hives in the throat can obstruct your airway, making it difficult to breath.

