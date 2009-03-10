UNWANTED facial and body hair can pose a severe cosmetic disturbance, sometimes with social and even psychological implications. For this reason, many patients (both men and women) use epilation to decrease hair density. Until now, several methods have been used to remove superfluous hair : waxing, plucking, shaving, chemical depilation and electrolysis with various limitations and unsatisfactory results. The latest and the safest treatment is by laser technology using Ndyag Laser with longest wavelength of 1064 nm. This laser is best for Asian skin.

Causes of excess hair growth

(1) Heridititary

(2) Polycystic ovarian disease PCOD

(3) Adrenal tumour

(4) Thyroid imbalance

(5) Excess male hormone testosterone & prolaction level

The area to be treated is shaved before laser application and a transparent gel is applied. Then laser light is passed which burns the root of the hairs. The laser acts only on black hairs. Grey hairs cannot be treated by laser. Each time the laser is done 20% of the hairs are reduced and the rest of the hairs will become thin and soft. Six to eight treatments are done at monthly intervals. The time taken for the hair removal is 20 min - 30 minutes. After the treatment rose oil or baby oil is applied. Post treatment : no soap, no sunlight, no swimming for 3 days.

The treatment is absolutely safe and pain less and there will no scars or marks on the skin. The treatment is approved by London Health Authorities and 7DA approved of the treatment is available

Other treatments : Removal of Warts, Freckles, Skintags, Moles, Tattoo.

