KOCHI: The Nedumbassery Branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) is set to launch a unique dental care project for poor students in government schools functioning in the Kalamassery – Karukutty region.

The project named ‘Oru Cheru Punchiri’ (‘A little smile’) is a part of the social commitment initiatives of the organisation, said branch president Dr P R Vinu.

About 100 doctors will be engaged in extending basic treatment for dental disorders to 5000 students of classes 1 to 7 in government schools, said project organising chairman Dr Santhosh Thomas. The expenses for the treatment of the students would be borne by the doctors from their own pockets.

The headmasters of the selected schools will be given dental treatment cards to be issued among the students. The cards will bear the name of the doctor who will undertake the treatment of those students, said secretary Dr (Major) Jude John.

Periodical dental check-up is compulsory for students in developed countries.

In our country, however, parents hesitate to take their children for dental check-up as they are unable to afford it. The Nedumbassery Branch of IDA decided to introduce the novel project to treat the poor students of government schools, said CDH Chairman Dr Shibu Varghese.

The office-bearers of IDA Nedumbassery hope that social and cultural organisations will take up similar projects providing treatment to children for other ailments.

The project will be inaugurated by Education Minister M A Baby at Nayathode Govt HSS on Oct 5. The distribution of the dental treatment cards will be inaugurated by Minister Jose Thettayil. Dr Vinu will preside. The project will commence this month and conclude within one year.

