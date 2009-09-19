LONDON: Too many chocolates could leave teenagers bristling with pimples.

A Norwegian study has identified crude associations between acne and high intake of chocolate and chips and low intake of vegetables.

University of Oslo researcher Jon Anders Halvorsen together with co-authors from Lhasa (China) and Boston (US) studied 3,775 adolescents to explore the possible causes of acne.

The 18- and 19-year-olds were given questionnaires to monitor their diets, lifestyle variables, and mental conditions. Participants reported on their own acne.

In girls, there was a significant link between acne and diet low in raw and fresh vegetables.

"Our study shows a possible link between diet and acne. However, when we introduced symptoms of depression and anxiety in our statistical model, the role of diet became less clear," Halvorsen said.

"On the other hand, the association between acne and mental health problems was still strong when diet was introduced. This underscores mental health problems as an important aspect of young people's acne."

These findings were published in the open access journal BMC Public Health .