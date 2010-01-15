SCHISTOSOMIASIS is infection with a type of Schistosoma parasite. It is also known as bilharzia, katayama fever, swimmer’s itch and blood fluke. This disease is most commonly found in in the tropical regions, mainly Asia, Africa, and South America.

Known causes

You get a schistosoma infection through contact with contaminated water. The parasite in its infective stages is called a cercaria. It swims freely in open bodies of water. On contact with humans, the parasite burrows into the skin, matures into another larval stage (schistosomula), then migrates to the lungs and liver, where it matures into the adult form.

The adult worm then migrates to its preferred body part, depending on its species. These areas include the bladder, rectum, intestines, liver, portal venous system (the veins that carry blood from the intestines to liver), spleen and lungs.

Identify it

Symptoms vary with the species of worm and the phase of infection. Heavy infestation (many parasites) may cause fever, chills, lymph node enlargement and liver and spleen enlargement. Initial invasion of the skin may cause itching and a rash (swimmer’s itch). In this condition, the schistosome is destroyed within the skin.

Intestinal symptoms include abdominal pain and diarrhoea. Urinary symptoms may include frequent or painful urination and blood in the urine.

Some of the complications that may arise out of the condition are bladder cancer, chronic kidney failure, chronic liver damage and an enlarged spleen, colon (large intestine) inflammation with bloody diarrhoea, kidney and bladder obstruction, pulmonary hypertension, repeated blood infections, rightsided heart failure and seizures.

Prevention

Avoid swimming or bathing in contaminated or potentially contaminated water.

Avoid bodies of water of unknown safety Snails are an intermediate host for the parasite. Getting rid of snails in bodies of water used by humans would help prevent infection.

Treatment

This infection is usually treated with the drug praziquantel. there is ongoing and extensive research into developing a schistosomiasis vaccine that will prevent the parasite from completing its life cycle in humans. If the infection is severe or involves the brain, corticosteroids may be given. Treatment before significant damage or severe complications occur usually produces good results.

