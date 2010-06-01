Normal toenail growth should be vertical or outward toward the tip of the toe. Ingrown toenails can be annoying.

The nail grows sideways into the skin of the toe. This extension of the toenail pushes into the surrounding skin causing discomfort. The medical term for ingrown toenail is onychocryptosis.

Known causes

The primary reason for ingrown toenails is cutting the nails too short.

This makes the skin next to the nail grow over the nail. Ingrown toenails can be caused by nail problems, such as fungal infections or losing a nail due to trauma. Sometimes an ingrown toenail is the result of trauma, such as hiting your toe against something, having an object fall on your toe, or involving yourself in activities that put pressure on the toes, such as kicking or running.

Identify it

When ingrown toenail develops, it may be swollen, hard and tender. Later, it may get red and infected and become sore.

The overall symptoms include pain and tenderness in the toe along one or both sides of the nail, redness around the toenail, swelling of the toe around the nail and infection of the tissue around the toenail.

Prevention

Try to avoid cutting the nails too short so as to prevent the growth of skin over it.

Also avoid wearing tight shoes and socks that can push the toenail into the skin.

Treatment

Mild ingrown toenails may be treated with conservative measures like warm daily soaks, avoidance of tight or ill-fitting shoes, elevating the foot, topical antibiotics like Neosporin, and gently pushing back the piece of overgrown skin away from the nail. However, home treatment is strongly discouraged if an infection is suspected, or for those who have medical conditions that put feet at high risk, such as diabetes, nerve damage in the foot, or poor circulation.

More advanced ingrown toenails may be treated with oral antibiotics.

Resistant or recurrent cases of ingrown toenails may require minor in-office procedures by the physician.

Surgical procedures are aimed at removing the embedded nail away from the toe tissue.

In some cases, the side strip of nail is surgically removed using local anesthesia (numbing). Surgical procedures often require prolonged healing, local soaks, and wound care to prevent further infections during the healing phase.

