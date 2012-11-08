Leaders of different faiths have come forward to spread awareness on diabetes in the national capital ahead of the World Diabetes Day Nov 14.



Prominent religious structures, such as Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, Jama Masjid, Sacred Heart Church and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara will be lit in blue to spread the message on diabetes.



"Screening of diabetes is important, or one goes on consuming sweets without knowing," Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee chief P.S. Sarna said Wednesday.



Over 5,000 people took part in a diabetes screening camp at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj.



Zakir Khan, member of the Delhi Wakf Board, said awareness on diabetes was low amongst Muslims even though they were at high risk of the disease because of the fatty food they consumed.



"We've asked 'maulanas', imams and people in the madrasas to spread awareness on diabetes screening," he said.



Dominic Emanuel, spokesman of Delhi Catholic Archdiocese, who is himself a diabetic, said awareness was important to fight the lifestyle disease.



"Since ours is a religious country, it is a wonderful opportunity to seek the influence of religious leaders in creating awareness," said Delhi Diabetes Research Centre chairperson A.K. Jhingan.



International Diabetes Foundation's Jean Claude Mbanya said diabetes was not an end, but a beginning since it could be controlled with right food and action.



"We are also approaching taxi drivers association and police association for diabetes screening," said Aparna Thomas of pharma company Sanofi India, a partner in the awareness drive.