Home Lifestyle Health

Full moon does not cause madness, study shows

Published: 20th November 2012 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2012 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

moon_EPS

A full moon does not drive people to madness, a study into the myth has revealed.  Sudden crime waves, injuries and other random acts have been blamed on the monthly phenomenon, sometimes by doctors, nurses and the police.

But research by a group of psychologists in Canada has finally debunked the myth, proving that the lunar cycle has no influence on these freak occurrences.

More than 770 hospital patients were studied in the three-year project with those suffering from psychological problems being closely analysed.

Patients suffered problems ranging from panic attacks to suicidal behaviour and often claimed to have mystery chest pains.

No evidence of a lunar link was discovered.

"This may be coincidental or due to factors we did not take into account,” Professor Genevieve Belleville, a psychologist for Canada's Universite Laval told the journal General Hospital Psychiatry.

"But one thing is certain – we observed no full moon or new moon effect on psychological problems.

"The analyses revealed no link between the incidence of psychological problems and the four lunar phases."

The pains were instead attributed to the mental health of the patients and timing found to have no specific pattern – with one exception. Anxiety attacks were 32 per cent less frequent during the last quarter of a lunar cycle than at other times.

The full moon causing odd behaviour is a myth that has been believed for centuries.

Around 80 per cent of nurses and 63 per cent of doctors in the hospitals had been convinced they were seeing more patients for mental problems during a full moon than any other time.

Police forces from Brighton to Ohio have also beefed up their night time presence during the full moon after blaming it for rises in crime, according to reports.

Commentators even claimed the reason George W. Bush unexpectedly won the 2000 US presidential election was as a result of the full moon sending voters crazy

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp