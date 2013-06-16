On Father’s Day, gift your dad useful devices that not only help monitor his health but also keep you posted on his binges and symptoms ignored.

Zensorium

This device is your answer to a pint-sized doctor in the pocket. Using optical sensors, it monitors thickness of the blood to determine oxygen levels, along with measuring the heart and respiratory rates. Priced at $119 (approx: Rs 6,500), it allows the user to view the data on iOS-compatible phones and tablets, or share their daily scores on Facebook.

CORE arm sensor

For those anxious about their father’s increasing weight, this is the answer to all such worries. The CORE and LINK arm sensors gather pulse, body temperature, even galvanic skin response (read sweat). Clinically proven as a device which can help reduce weight by three times, it also comes with a higher price tag. In addition to the cost of the product, the users also have to purchase a software subscription. It is available in the market for something between $119 and $149 (approx: Rs 6,550 and Rs 8,200).

HAPifork

An interesting device, it has the ability to count the number of fork servings of the user. This is then recorded on the phone with an analysis of the calories the user may have consumed. Released this year without a price tag, it is useful for all the bingers. Interestingly, the device recognizes when the user is eating too fast and so vibrates softly to indicate them to slow down.

Flex the one zip

It’s perhaps one of the simplest health trackers to be used. Available at $100 (approx Rs 5,500), the 24x7 activity tracker slips into pockets and clips onto clothes counting steps, distance, calories burned and stairs climbed during the day. At night, it measures the user’s sleep cycles and figures out the best time to wake them. The user can also connect their Bluetooth connect directly to wirelessly sync with mobile devices.

Jawbone UP

The colorful Jawbone UP wristband is for the simple and stylish. Also built with the ability to count steps and measure sleep cycles, the bracelet has the ability to measure mood and food cravings. Priced at $130 (approx: Rs 7,100), the device is available in onyx, mint, green, blue, light grey, navy blue and charcoal grey.

Zeo Sleep Manager Pro

For the workaholic fathers, this could be an ideal gift. The headband system indicates the reasons for lack of sleep and also notifies its users on the correct sleeping positions. The device measures brain waves to track how well the user sleeps and offers a daily score and sleep graph. With an online dashboard, accessible through a mobile application, it analyses the user’s diet and work schedule, offering tips to improve routine patterns. Accompanied with an alarm clock, it retails for $ 150 (approx: Rs 8,250).