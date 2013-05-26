This could come as an eye opener when you realise the havoc summer heat can wreak on your eyes if they are not protected well. There are a host of things that you need to keep in mind as the mercury starts to rise to protect your eyes. “Unprotected exposure to sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can increase the risk of cataracts and damage to retina. It can also cause eye allergies like mild itching and redness, severe watering and swelling of eyelids. Other infections include sties, bacterial and viral conjunctivitis. That’s why it is important to take extra precautions upon the arrival of summers,” says Dr Sanjay Dhawan, Director, Ophthalmology, Fortis Healthcare. He adds, “Accumulated heat exposure can also lead to ocular burn, cataracts, macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness, cancer and pterygium, a fleshy growth of the cornea. It can also produce adaptation, papillary reflex and shading of the eyes.”

Here are some of the most prevalent eye problems that the doctor advises you to make a note of.

Viral conjunctivitis

Characterised by redness of eyes, pricking sensation, discharge and watering of eyes, this is the most common eye problem in summers. Immediate treatment is paramount to control the spread of infection. The preventive measures include maintaining high standards of hygiene, washing of hands and eyes with clean water, not sharing personal belongings like handkerchiefs, towels, pens, clothes with others. Medicines include antibiotic eye drops and eye ointments, but to be administered only under medical supervision.

Sties

Swelling of eyelids is sty. Redness and pain occurs when a bacterial infection of the eyelids occurs. If you develop a stye, maintain proper eye hygiene, use hot compress, analgesic tablets and antibiotics.

Dry eye syndrome

This happens due to increased temperature and rapid tear film evaporation. It can be related to pollen exposure and affects both the eyes. The symptoms could range from itching, fluid discharge, redness, soreness or dryness in the eyes. Precautions like washing the eyes often and using a lubricating eye drop could reverse the effect. Wearing good sun glasses that filter the harmful ultraviolet rays is advisable. You can also use lubricating substitutes which helps in preventing drying up of eyes.

Corneal ulcer

This one is a severe infection of the cornea which may result from trauma, complicated case of conjunctivitis and use of contaminated contact lenses. The infection can be bacterial, fungal or viral. It leads to severe pain, redness, watering, blurring of vision, photophobia and a yellowish white spot on the cornea. Immediate help should be sought. If medical help is not close at hand, it is advisable to start frequent instillation of broad spectrum antibiotic eye drops like Chloramphenicol, etc.

Points to remember for smiling eyes by Dr Dhawan

● Opt for sunglasses that cover your eyes properly and entirely.

● Keep your contact lenses away from heat.

● Avoid using ACs if you are suffering from eye infections.

● Even if you wear UV protective contact lenses, it is advisable to wear a pair of sunglasses.

● Wash your eyes with cold water twice a day.

● Avoid excessive rubbing.

● Wear protective glasses and use eye drops under the supervision of a specialist.

● Your sunglass lenses should perfectly match in colour and should be free of distortion and imperfection.

● Gray-coloured lenses reduce light intensity without altering the colour of objects, providing the most natural colour vision.

● Drink plenty of water throughout the day as it protects your eyes from puffiness and swelling.

● Splash clean cold water regularly.

● Exercise for the eyes is good. The best eye care exercise that you can practice is to close your eyes and press them with your palms. You should do this for five to 10 minutes every day.

● Opt for sunglasses that covers the eye and blocks out 99 to 100 per cent of both UVA and UVB radiation and screen out 75 to 90 per cent of visible light.

● A regular checkup is a must. Detecting a problem early is the best solution for long term cure.