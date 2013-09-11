From fruit diets to face packs, fruits seem to be the home remedy for a range of health problems. Yet, there are many myths that shroud them, sometimes glorifying their benefits more than their due, some others rubbishing their nutritional values.

Myth: Eating dried/ processed fruits are the same as eating fresh fruits.

Fact: Both ways of consuming the fruits have their advantages. Dry fruits are richer in fibre, nutrients and calories too, whereas fresh fruits have vitamin C, which is lost when a fruit is stored, shredded or processed.

Myth: Fruit juices are as healthy as eating fruits.

Fact: Though many find eating fruits tedious and are advised to juice it up instead, this alternative is not necessary as beneficial. Fruits have more roughage than their juice, unless it is prepared at home and not filtered. Further, if you buy the juice, it may have preservatives and added sugar, which dilute the nutritional value.

Myth: Big bright fruits are healthier.

Fact: Of course, they are more visually appealing, but you should keep in mind that this may have been induced through artificial ripening.

Myth: Fortified fruits are more nutritious than fresh fruits.

Fact: True, they have additional iron content, but they too fall under the bracket of canned fruits, which have been processed and would likely contain preservatives.

Myth: Some fruits are healthier than the rest.

Fact: Yes, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But eating fruit everyday is more important than eating an apple in particular. In fact, as different fruits provide different nutrients, the more the variety you consume, the better.

Myth: Eating too many fruits will give you diabetes.

Fact: Diabetes is a condition caused by the inability of your pancreas to process sugar. And each person’s body type is different, so a blanket statement like this does not apply to everyone.

Myth: As fruits are low on calories, no matter how much you eat, you won’t gain weight.

Fact: Most fruits are not high-calorie foods, but a lot of them do have high simple sugars, excess of which is converted into fat and stored in your body, leading to weight gain.