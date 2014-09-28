Berry New Way to Cure Cancer
Researchers in UK has found that chokeberries when combined with conventional drugs helps to kill more cancer cells. The study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Pathology and stated that wild berries, native to North America, may have a role in boosting cancer therapy. However, the research is at an early stage with experiments carried out only on cancer cells in laboratories.