Man who Makes Every Life Count

A report by UNICEF, in association with WHO, the World Bank, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Neonatology Forum claims that, of the roughly 26 million children born in India each year, 1.2 million die during the first four weeks. That is 30 per cent of the 3.9 million global neonatal deaths.While most of us continue to live in denial, despite such staggering facts staring at us, there are a few exceptional individuals who face these truths and strive to work even harder to do something about it. Dr M Padmanabh Reddy, a noted paediatrician, decided to address the issue through Neonatal Intensive Care and Emergencies (NICE) Institute, which he founded in Hyderabad in 2008.

The institute has been established as a public-private partnership model to provide clinical care and help to its patients, irrespective of the socio-economic strata they come from. “Every fourth baby on the planet is born in India. Every fourth baby dying is also from India. Newborn care in India is a neglected specialty, as most people think that once a baby is born with a defect, they will remain that way for the rest of their lives,” explains Dr Reddy, also the CEO of NICE Institute.

Hailing from Raikal village in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana, Dr Reddy was exposed to poverty, untouchability and suffering at a very young age and was driven to do his bit for the society. After moving to Hyderabad, he soon realised that he wanted to become a doctor, as he felt that was the best way in which he could serve people. “After my MBBS, when I was doing my internship, I noticed that children were dying like houseflies in our hospital. In fact, on a duty day, about eight to 10 children would die. That’s when I decided to join paediatrics,” shares Dr Reddy. He soon realised that a lack of technology and medicine was the root cause behind the deaths at an alarming regularity. He pursued his post graduation from Manipal University in Karnataka where his journey took him into neonatal care.

After working for more than three decades in Hyderabad, Dr Reddy earned himself the reputation of being one of the finest specialists in neonatal care in the city, and with the help of his friends and well-wishers, started NICE Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in 2002. The foundation works towards saving lives by providing quality healthcare to the most deserving sections of the society. Through the foundation, he started NICE Institute for the young ones.

“In my line of work, there were many occasions when parents tried their best to save their babies. But constant treatment also required a lot of money. Some parents would mortgage their houses, their cars, borrow and beg for money to try and save their child. wthem carry home a healthy baby with a debt, and some of them end up with a dead baby and a debt,” explains the 52-year-old.

“There is no pain like the pain suffered by a father who gives up on his child because he cannot afford treatment. That is the reason for the conception of this institute,” reveals Dr Reddy adding, “at NICE we provide world-class treatment at an extremely minimal price and a majority of our patients are from below the poverty line.”

NICE Institute also trains doctors and nurses and involves them in research so as to improve the understanding of newborn diseases and develop new cures using research tools and innovative approach.

NICE Foundation also has a school health programme. Most of the parents of the children studying in government schools cannot afford the expenses involved in availing these treatments. Hence, a school healthcare plan was designed by NICE and the objective is to provide these children a complete healthcare coverage for free. Currently around 53,000 children from 256 government schools across Telangana are receiving the benefits of this programme in Hyderabad.

Despite this, Dr Reddy is far from done and aims to take NICE to other cities across India. “The plan for the future is to have seven centres like this in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Bangalore,” says Dr Reddy.

Even as he continues to serve the community, corporate hospitals are trying to bring the doctor down as NICE is eating into their profits. “Market forces do not want value-for-money services. Which is why they don’t like something like NICE to be around,” adds Dr Reddy. And yet, he carries on, unwavering and relentless. Sometimes, it takes just one man to make a difference—after all every life counts.