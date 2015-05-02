In the heat of the moment, you decide to push yourself just a little bit more. After years of onerous negotiating with your unrelenting mind that refuses to concede, today is the day, when you’ve finally convinced yourself to get into the momentum of a healthy lifestyle. But something doesn’t feel right once you begin. Maybe it’s the inflexibility of your body that hasn’t exercised for years, or maybe, it’s too much exertion for the first day. It could be dehydration, or maybe just lethargy, that has sent your body into a shutdown mode.

While there could be several plausible reasons for your sudden discomfort, the thing that will most often go unnoticed would be the weather outside that’s been playing a discreet but vital role in how you respond to your exercise regime inside. The correlation between heat and working out is simple: high temperatures stresses out your body more than you can imagine. Besides making you prone to fatigue, you’re also susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as Dilutional Hyponatremia (the balance of electrolytes in the body gets disturbed), heat strokes, dehydration and many others. With a little bit of awareness, practised precaution, and understanding exercises which are beneficial for summers, you can go a long way in avoiding untoward heat crisis.

While, exercising in soaring temperatures isn’t necessarily injurious to health, not knowing when to stop could be dangerous. Any kind of high intensity exercise should be done in moderation, after assessing your limitations well. “Though, exercise is good for us, its combination with heat can be counterproductive. Heat stress occurs when sweat can’t evaporate quickly enough, and fails in keeping the body cool, resulting in excessive loss of salts and water. This leads to muscle cramps, headaches, dehydration, nausea, dizziness and vomiting,” says Bengaluru-based personal fitness trainer and sports medicine specialist Deckline Leitão.

A normal person, who sweats about two litres of fluids every 24 hours, stands to lose up to 10 litres if the temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius, thus putting one at risk of dehydration. In such a situation, if we decide to continue in doing exercises such as squats, bent over rowing, outdoor running, conventional dead lift and skipping, we run a greater risk of disrupting their normal functioning. “These exercises increase your heart rate tremendously, leading to heart strokes,” says Jyotika Khajotia, club manager and fitness expert at Mantan: The Fitness Lounge by Pevonia on MG Road, New Delhi.

In this regard, women are less heat tolerant than men. Therefore, they are more inclined towards stressing their bodies. “In heat, the temperature of your body tissues increases, in response to which blood is sent to the skin to cool the body. This makes less blood available to the muscles, making the heart work harder, in turn putting pressure on it,” says body builder Ajay Johnson, franchise owner of Anytime Fitness, Chennai.

Dr Satish Koul, General Physician at Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurgaon, who along with his cycling group, heads out for 40 km riding voyages, often finds himself tending to his co-bikers’ complaints of dizziness. “Stop as soon as you feel uncomfortable,” he says. “Exercise leads to excess metabolic heat production and the thermal environment provokes a largely independent physiological strain on the body when exercising in hot weather.” he adds that metabolic heat production drives bodies core temperature, and the thermal environment drives skin temperature. “These stresses increase sweat rate. Control of core temperature depends on sweat production and the capacity of the environment to evaporate sweat. If it’s humid, the property of skin to lose heat gets impaired, leading to raise of the core body temperature which is detrimental.”

His advice: keep cool in hot weather.