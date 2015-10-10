Nearly 10 per cent of school children in India suffer from learning disabilities. To make a difference in their world by helping them to overcome their challenges, Renuka Buthalia started a school for slow learning children in 2011 in Bengaluru. Aptly named Turtles, the slow moving animal in a fable who wins a race against a hare, the institution has seen many success stories since its inception. “Today, success is measured in terms of money. The parents of a child with an IQ of 38, who belonged to an affluent business family, visited us one day and requested that we should teach him how to count money. But within a few years, we were successful in teaching him how to read. Stories like this keeps us going,” says Renuka.

Renuka, who is passionate about addressing children with learning disabilities, has spent 18 years as a special educator, of which 14 were in the US, before returning to India in 2009. “Success stories are plenty and that is the whole purpose of this school. However, with awareness at an abysmal level, it is more difficult to deal with parents and convince them that their children have a disability. But when both come to us, heartbroken and frustrated, we give them the necessary skills and confidence,” says the educator.

Now in her early 50s, Renuka returned to India in 2009 to address the huge gap she found in the world of slow learners here. Shifting to a new spacious centre near Bannerghata Main Road in mid-September, Turtles is divided into various levels related to skills and ability levels and not grade-related levels. Some of the students have qualified for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) curriculum. Presently, they serve 10 students per level and can accommodate more than 40 children.

“We admit children within the age group of 4-14 years. Some are dropouts, while others have been turned away from regular schools due to consistent poor academic performance. We serve students with IQ scores between 45-89 who study on ability levels with the best curriculum and text books to address their needs,” says Renuka.

Children are admitted to Turtles only after a thorough psychological evaluation from a reputed institution. After this, a diagnostic test called educational evaluation is done to further understand the child’s present level of performance in each area of learning. “Once the present level is identified, we use a combination of psychological evaluation with our test results to devise an Individual Education Plan (IEP). The plan utilises their strengths to overcome their weaknesses,” she says.

Each day, an hour is kept for development of social skills, thereby addressing the behavioural concerns of the special child. Each child experiences a variety of emotions—frustration, anger, anxiety, fear, etc.

Renuka’s son Puneet Buthalia, who is looking after marketing and media communication strategies for Turtles, says, “We address it by providing our students with coping skills that help to build their self-worth. They learn to walk with confidence. We have just shifted to a bigger and serene space and are planning to expand all over India. We are open to the idea of franchisees, but only people with the right background can get in touch with us.”

Children in Turtles are exposed to multiple visual aids, and the use of educational videos helps them learn better. Since learning disability is not visual, parents have a difficult time understanding and accepting it, she says.

“The child appears normal in almost all other day-to-day functions and appearance, so the disability is ignored. It becomes a full-blown problem by the time the child reaches nine years of age. Parents expect us to cure the disability. They do not understand that it is not a disease but a disorder and not curable,” says Renuka.

Last year, seven of her students were admitted to regular schools as their IQ scores improved from 68 or less to over 90-105 in three years. They were absorbed in two grades below their age. “I conduct workshops for faculty in schools and have found that there is a huge gap between the reading ability of the student and the grade level. It is important to understand that the very foundation of learning is reading which should be taught correctly and should be addressed as an important part of the day in school. In most schools, reading is not taught in the right manner,” she adds.

The educator who started her career in 1984, first as a head mistress of a mainstream school and later as a special educator, believes that every child can learn—all they need is the right teacher and someone who believes in them.

Skillful Study

