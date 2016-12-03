Bacteria is good for you, eat some!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The word 'bacteria' has always had a negative connotation, therefore the idea of consuming a few billion bacteria a day for the benefit of one's health might seem- literally and figuratively- hard to swallow. But what we don't know is that we wouldn't be able to survive even for a few days as babies if not for the bacteria present inside us.

Humans harbour more than 100 trillion organisms in their bodies, which is almost ten times the number of human cells and a majority of these organisms are found in the intestine and are known as 'intestinal microbiota'. This microbiota aids the body in digestion, absorption of nutrients and also produces vitamins, the gut microbes that too have unique ways to enhance immunity.

Since more than 70 per cent of immune cells are found in the intestine, the intestinal microbes can interact with the immune cells to influence the development and maturation of the immune system, therefore being referred to as the largest immune organ.

"All the microbes are in harmony with each other and keep the body well but with our reckless lifestyle, stress and lack of physical activity we cause negative impact on these microbes. Another fact is that when we intake so many antibiotics on a regular basis, it can kill the 'good' bacteria too," said Prof N K Ganguly, Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation.

So, when this happens what we can rely on are - 'probiotics' (pro-biotics meaning 'for life'). Ganguly said research in the field of probiotics has advanced in leaps and bounds to treat/ prevent a wide range of diseases affecting the digestive system along with diseases like tuberculosis and even cancer, "But, probiotics cannot cure any disease, what it can do is prevent the disease from attacking you or after it attacks you, can lessen the pain of the disease. For example, if you have diarrhoea, then the number of stools can be brought donw with the help of probiotics," explained Ganguly.

Probiotics can be consumed in the form of drugs as well as food. "Curd is the most well-known probiota, many dairy products also contain probiota, but when we boil the milk then the bacteria dies, so it is essential to know how to maintain a product containing probiota or it will have no impact," said Dr B Sesikeren, National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases.

Bacteria can also be taken from an healthy individual and used to treat a disease in an unhealthy person too, doctors and researchers said. There is a lack of awareness on the kind of positive impact that probiotics have on the body and more should be done to create awareness, doctors said.

In order to do so, the Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation is initiating and keeping a track of all scientific advancements in the field. The foundation is organising a two- day conference to discuss these advancements in the city this weekend.