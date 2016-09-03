When French fairytale writer Charles Perrault wrote The Sleeping Beauty, he wouldn’t have bothered to pay much heed to the princess’ sleeping position. But the truth is sleeping position is as important as the beauty sleep itself. “The second most rampant cause of wrinkles after UV exposure is sleeping or more accurately, the position you sleep in,” says Divya Mehta, co-founder of mature skincare brand Epique. It’s true that body rejuvenates and repairs itself during a restful sleep. But the way your face brushes against your pillow plays an important role. It’s this 2,500 hours a year of pressing your face into a pillow that can cause fine wrinkles. Young skin is better equipped to deal with it, but not mature one. “Moreover, Botox works only on expression wrinkles not sleep wrinkles,” Mehta adds. Now, don’t fret over it and deepening your frown lines. There’s a solution: Sleep position. “It’s not easy to change sleeping habits but over time and with effort, you can,” Mehta says. After all it’s a matter of lines.

The Back Sleeper

It’s considered the best position as no part of your face is touching the pillow. So, there’s no wrinkle or loss of moisture. Also, your face doesn’t absorb any dirt from the pillow hence making it less prone to acne. Try making a habit of it.

The Stomach Sleeper

If this is how you sleep, you must be burying your entire face into the pillow. All the moisture, is thus, absorbed into the pillow, leaving the skin dry and wrinkly, and prone to clogged pores and blemishes. Not only that, this position is also considered bad for the entire body structure. All you tummy sleepers may seriously want to consider flipping over.

The Side Sleeper

In this position, one side of your face is consistently and constantly pressed against the pillow. It causes vertical wrinkle lines to appear on the face. If this is your preferred sleeping position, try positioning your head on the pillow so that the lower half of your face, (below the nose), doesn’t touch the pillow. This helps to prevent the nasolabial fold—lines that run from the nostril to the outer corners of the mouth—from developing.