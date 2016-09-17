Genie in a tiny bottle, from the lush meadows

Nidhi Raj Singh By

Shrankhla Holecek vividly remembers visiting her family farm as a child. The reluctant little girl had to be coaxed to take a round of the lush meadows of Chhattisgarh where her family farmed and manufactured essential oils to be supplied to luxury brands such as Estée Lauder and Tom Ford. “Things have changed drastically, for good,” California-based Holecek says. Today she loves to be there, among the women farmers, visiting more than five times a year. Back in the US, where she shifted nine years ago to study business management at UCLA Anderson, Holecek loves vetting others about the working organic farms in India. “I tell people it doesn’t always look like dreamy mustard fields from Dilwale Dulahnia Le Jayenge. I mean we use cowdung as fertiliser,” she says. The magic lies not in the colours of the crop, but in the purity of its produce—vetiver, cypriol, lemongrass, turmeric, saffron, rose and jasmine—grown in these green and brown pastures.

In fact, the idea behind Uma Oils was to purge many misconceptions that existed in the West about essential oils. “Many Indian traditions such as Ayurveda are misunderstood, often reduced to being fringe elements with shock value,” the 33-year-old says. Everything seems shrouded in mysticism, as opposed to the highly scientific and proven system of medicine and beauty that Ayurveda is. There are few standards, and fewer honest distributors. She didn’t want to helplessly witness everyone spending a bomb on low quality or diluted essential oil and later criticise it. Holecek firmly believes in beauty that’s effortless and natural. The woman, who inspired Holecek, her aunt Uma, never wore makeup but looked radiant even at 60. That’s what Uma Oils’ founder would like to see her namesake brand stand for.

The formula working behind Uma Oils is based on Holecek’s family beauty secrets and the principles of Ayurveda. Finest of seeds are carefully chosen and botanicals are raised on 100-acre meadow, mostly in Chhattisgarh, with some crops coming from North and South India. “Each plant is harvested only two times before re-planting begins. It may be a painstakingly slow process but results in potent essential oils,” she says. All the products are then handcrafted, in small batches, at a distillation unit, 50 km from Raipur. These oils easily absorbed into the skin hydrating it. It also creates a protective barrier for the skin keeping out environmental toxins and free radicals.

Having generations of family members involved in the making of essential oils gives Holecek a certain insight and a definite edge. “It’s all about right formula. We understand the basics.” She understands how 5 per cent neroli behaves when combined with 5 per cent sandalwood or with 5 per cent frankincense. She can explain why a calming essential oil such as Jasmine can also have energising properties. She can also tell which carrier oil works better for anti-aging skin and which one for acne-prone skin. “We all know turmeric is good for skin. But how many of us know that turmeric essential oil works 10 times better with nearly a fifth of the volume,” she asks.

In over five months of its formal launch (briefly tested for feedback last year), Uma Oils has not only proved the power of the age-old formulae but also earned a line-up of patrons including Hollywood actors such as Anne Hathaway. But Hollywood or Bollywood are not on her priority list. Holecek is busy expanding into more countries and growing retail channels. “I wish there was a way to share a drop of Uma with everyone reading this. I’m working towards it,” the BITS Pilani alumnus says.

But expansion doesn’t mean getting into mass production. The products are bottled and retailed for `4,600-`11,600 from multi-brand stores in the US, Europe, Canada and Hong Kong, and shipped worldwide through umaoils.com. “I’m hesitant to launch a standalone boutique until we have all the infrastructure in place,” she says, hinting that an exclusive collaboration for Indian market is shaping up. “Uma Oils will never be a brand with hundreds of products. We’ll craft what we’re experts at and have an unilateral access to raw materials,” Holecek says.