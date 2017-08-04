High tech shoulder replacement surgery performed in India for the first time

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A successful first of its kind stemless implant shoulder replacement surgery has recently been performed in India.

This high tech shoulder replacement surgery took place at Global Hospitals, a multi super specialty tertiary care hospital.

The patient, 67 years old female, was suffering from left shoulder pain for two years; who was on examination diagnosed with shoulder arthritis. After looking at the intricacies of the case, Dr Chintan Desai planned a shoulder replacement surgery of the left shoulder using a special type of implant called as the Stem-less total shoulder replacement. The surgery was successfully performed without any complications. The patient was discharged only two days after the surgery with no pain.



Commenting on the replacement surgery, DrChintan Desai (Shoulder Replacement Surgeon), Global Hospitals said, “The patient suffered from acute shoulder pain which made it difficult for her to even perform her day to day activities. Bringing in the learnings from the west, we at Global Hospitals decided to go ahead the with stemless implant; used for the first time in India for shoulder replacement surgery. The biggest advantage of stemless implant as compared to conventional surgery is that it reduces the risk of damaging the shoulder muscles with negligible pain.”



The patient commented, “I had a severe shoulder pain and was consulting a family doctor for the same. One day while exercising, I was unable to move my shoulder and immediately consulted Dr. Chintan Desai at Global Hospitals. After the surgery, I am now able to perform my daily chores independently without any support. Also, the doctor has not prescribed any medicines, instead, I have to undergo a few sessions of physiotherapy to ensure smooth shoulder movement without any pain.”

The surgery was successfully performed without any complications. The arthritic joint was removed and replaced with a metal ball and a plastic socket. The four inch skin incision was closed using self-dissolving sutures.



ManpreetSohal, Regional CEO, Global Hospitals, commented on the same, “The shoulder replacement technology and innovations provide a simple and stable streamlined instrumentation to perform surgeries. Such investments enable us to introduce new technologies in the healthcare system. It is our ongoing endeavor to provide the best in class treatment and medical services to our patients; bringing in world class technologies, advancements and state of the art infrastructure.”

