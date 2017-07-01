Almost anyone I meet complains about their hair. They all talk about how they had thick hair while in school and are now hardly left with much. Nobody seems happy with their state of hair. I wonder whether it is the diet, lack of proper nourishment, chlorine in the water, chemicals in shampoo or frequent straightening and curling. I remember, as a kid combing hair daily used to be a time-consuming exercise besides regularly oiling and massaging it.

Sundays would mean a hair oil bath where all the more oil was applied and shikakai powder was used to remove it. This left the hair soft and somewhat unctuous unlike shampoos which leave it bone-dry.

I was intrigued by the fact that all those, who make their own hair oils, add similar ingredients. Apparently, it is a long Ayurvedic tradition. Ayurvedic acharyas have classified some herbs as keshyam meaning herbs, which help maintain hair. The chief among them are Bhringaraj (Eclipta alba), Japa Pushpa (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis), Amalaki (Emblica officinalis), Madayantika (Lawsonia inermis), Nimba (Azadirachta indica), Saireyaka (Barleria cristata).

Bhringaraj is an essential ingredient in many hair oils. It is a small plant with a white flower. If you squeeze the leaves, it will leave a black mark. It helps keep your hair black and shiny. It is also used in natural hair dyes that some people manufacture.

Japa Pushpa, the old-fashioned red variety, is what is needed for hair care, not the fancy hybrid varieties. The fancy ones are found in our nurseries. Since the flowers are mucilaginous, it leaves the hair silky soft. This flower also helps in keeping the hair dark and shiny.



Amalaki is one wonder herb that has myriad properties. From being an anti-aging dravya, it is also a keshya drug. It helps prevent hairfall.

Henna (Madayantika) is something that all are familiar with. It helps keep the scalp cool, promotes hair growth and imparts a lovely glow.

Nimba works as a great deep cleanser for scalp and helps keep the hair free from dandruff.

Saireyaka, or December poo as it is called in South India, is an ornamental plant that blooms only in December. Many wear strands of these beautiful funnel-shaped mauve-and-pink flowers on their hair. Although beautiful, these flowers have no fragrance.

With newer trends, I do not find many people wearing them on their hair. This plant is native to India, China and Myanmar. However, I recently read an article where an Indian had managed to plant a pink Barleria cristata in her house in the US. It is a thorny shrub and grows well in a large pot. Maybe one could try growing it on their terrace. The plant’s flowers can be mixed in hair oil, and used to strengthen hair and promote its growth.

So if you manage to collect all the herbs, grind them to a paste and mix it with coconut oil. Add about 100-200 gram of this paste to a litre of oil. Let it soak overnight. The next day add a litre of water and heat it till all the water evaporates. Remember to heat it on a low flame. Remove from flame when about 800-850 ml of the oil is left. To know whether the oil is ready for use, remove a little paste and roll a bit between your fingers. It will look like a thin wick. The recipe is fun to make and great for your hair.

The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani.

arogyamantra@gmail. com/arogyamantra.blogspot.com