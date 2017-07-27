Home Lifestyle Health

Healing harbour after tiring trail

Nestled near the sacred Govardhan Parvat in Mathura, is a tree-shaped resort-cum-spa for tired devotees to relax after their 21-km-long Parikrama

Published: 27th July 2017 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2017 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Imagine going on the 21-km-long Govardhan Parvat Parikrama in Mathura—the strenuous circumambulation of the hill that is usually a five-to-six-hour walk. Now, imagine the heat, the sweat, the dust, and the stress. For the devotee at heart, there is still no looking back. After the Parikrama, when the body loses its stamina and the mind misses out on zeal, the shed of a massive tree seems like bliss. But there is a reason to cheer, as around the hustle-bustle of the town, a resort with specialised spas and therapies have come up to ensure what the mind and body need the most—solace.

For its size, Govardhan records perhaps the highest number of tourists around the year. Overlooking the Parvat lies a vast stretch of lush green Brij Bhumi, which has been converted into Shri Radha Brij Vasundhara Resort and Spa at Aanyor village—25 km from Mathura. Resort director Tanya Agrawal says, “The resort resembles the branches of a tree, with each branch named after a river—the Ganga, the Yamuna, the Tungabhadra, the Godavari, the Narmada, and the Beas among others. There are 24 cottages, some of them bought by foreigners who came to India as tourists, but stayed back and became Vaishnavites—followers of Lord Vishnu.”

One cottage in the Tungabhadra branch has been converted into a spa, which attracts huge crowd with its specialty massages and therapies. Aroma candle wax massage, dead sea universal massage, aqua joy hydrating facial, Shirodhara massage and foot massage are most in demand, says Sunita Rai, who has been working with the centre for seven years, adding, “Tired pilgrims ask me for the best pain-relief massages.”
Namrata Thakur, a 60-year-old devotee, says, “The long walk strained my knees and back. So when my son spotted the spa in the resort campus, we gave it a try. The Janu Basti massage was greatly useful. I am on a pilgrimage and plan to go to Kashi next. I don’t want the aches to spoil my journey.”

The 29-year-old massage expert, Rai, although specialises in Panchkarma, recommends the sea soul candle massage. “It is very relaxing and rejuvenating. Wax is extracted by melting the aroma candle, and used for massage. It is always a busy day. I get clients one after another. Such is the rush that the weekends are always full. The foreigners are regulars here.”

Shirodhara massage, as the name suggests, is recommended for relief from prolonged headaches and migraines. A visitor, Satwaki, 25, says, “Migraine pain always worries me, and the heat and dust escalated it. However, the 45-minute therapy rejuvenated me.”

It took Agrawal 10 years to turn the project into a reality. “It all started when my father visited Govardhan. We decided to build a resort with a second home concept. The clusters have been constructed such that visitors feel more connected to nature.” She plans of expanding the resort in the coming years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp