Healing harbour after tiring trail

Nikita Sharma

Express News Service

Imagine going on the 21-km-long Govardhan Parvat Parikrama in Mathura—the strenuous circumambulation of the hill that is usually a five-to-six-hour walk. Now, imagine the heat, the sweat, the dust, and the stress. For the devotee at heart, there is still no looking back. After the Parikrama, when the body loses its stamina and the mind misses out on zeal, the shed of a massive tree seems like bliss. But there is a reason to cheer, as around the hustle-bustle of the town, a resort with specialised spas and therapies have come up to ensure what the mind and body need the most—solace.

For its size, Govardhan records perhaps the highest number of tourists around the year. Overlooking the Parvat lies a vast stretch of lush green Brij Bhumi, which has been converted into Shri Radha Brij Vasundhara Resort and Spa at Aanyor village—25 km from Mathura. Resort director Tanya Agrawal says, “The resort resembles the branches of a tree, with each branch named after a river—the Ganga, the Yamuna, the Tungabhadra, the Godavari, the Narmada, and the Beas among others. There are 24 cottages, some of them bought by foreigners who came to India as tourists, but stayed back and became Vaishnavites—followers of Lord Vishnu.”

One cottage in the Tungabhadra branch has been converted into a spa, which attracts huge crowd with its specialty massages and therapies. Aroma candle wax massage, dead sea universal massage, aqua joy hydrating facial, Shirodhara massage and foot massage are most in demand, says Sunita Rai, who has been working with the centre for seven years, adding, “Tired pilgrims ask me for the best pain-relief massages.”

Namrata Thakur, a 60-year-old devotee, says, “The long walk strained my knees and back. So when my son spotted the spa in the resort campus, we gave it a try. The Janu Basti massage was greatly useful. I am on a pilgrimage and plan to go to Kashi next. I don’t want the aches to spoil my journey.”

The 29-year-old massage expert, Rai, although specialises in Panchkarma, recommends the sea soul candle massage. “It is very relaxing and rejuvenating. Wax is extracted by melting the aroma candle, and used for massage. It is always a busy day. I get clients one after another. Such is the rush that the weekends are always full. The foreigners are regulars here.”

Shirodhara massage, as the name suggests, is recommended for relief from prolonged headaches and migraines. A visitor, Satwaki, 25, says, “Migraine pain always worries me, and the heat and dust escalated it. However, the 45-minute therapy rejuvenated me.”

It took Agrawal 10 years to turn the project into a reality. “It all started when my father visited Govardhan. We decided to build a resort with a second home concept. The clusters have been constructed such that visitors feel more connected to nature.” She plans of expanding the resort in the coming years.