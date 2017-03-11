For someone with a flawless skin all her teenage years (having no idea how pimple and acne can bring girls to tear), I was launched onto an anxiety trip when my BFF pointed out patchiness and freckles on my face. My 30-year-old skin needed my attention and some desperate measures. I asked beauty experts, friends and colleagues, and got many a contradicting answer. ColorBar Hydra White Anti-Spot Serum, somehow, stayed with me. A month into using it, my uneven skin tone is treated to a great extent. My skin looks healthier and the texture is clearer (as promised by the ColorBar expert). Although it promised instant intense hydration, my dry skin eruptions are not tackled. Overall it is good choice, especially for people with combination to oily skin. In fact, there is an entire Hydrawhite skincare range that includes day cream and lotion, foam cleanser, toner, night cream, and undereye serum.