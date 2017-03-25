The case of Vimla, 43, (name changed) from Bihar is typical of women from other states who have their first preventive health checkup done in Delhi. She came because her daughter studies here. Initially, she was very reluctant to go for the checkup, but on repeated requests, she went for one in Sri Ganga Ram Hospital. Vimla was stunned to see the results. Her mammography (breast cancer test) showed abnormal growth and she was advised to go for further investigations.

The hospital had conducted a study on the patients coming for preventive health checkup in a year. Vimla’s case was part of this study. Around 500 women from Assam, UP, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar came for the check up. Of the total number, around 10 per cent mammography reports showed abnormality. All patients were advised to go for further investigations such as biopsy of breast, MRI, 3D imagining. Peps test (for pre-cervical cancer) showed nine per cent women had abnormalities.

Sonia Rawat, Director of preventive health care, Ganga Ram Hospital, says, “Like Vimla there are thousands of others who don’t prioritise health care. And by the time they realise, it’s too late.” She added, as per the study only 13 women come for check-ups as against 100 men. There are an estimated 1,25,000 new breast cancer cases in India every year. Over the years breast cancer has replaced cervical cancer as the leading cause of cancer deaths among women in India. In 10 years, cancer cases have increased by 11 per cent in young girls and by 16 per cent in older women. Senior Consultant at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, Dr Sheetal Agarwal says, “Earlier breast cancer cases were reporting in late-30s but now we are getting patients in their mid-20s, which is worrisome. This is mostly due to lifestyle changes” Experts say stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, pollution, sedentary lifestyle, late childbirth, avoiding breastfeeding are the main causes of breast cancer.

“On the other hand, early sexual indulgence, multiple sex partners, unhygienic conditions are responsible for early signs of pre-cervical cancer in patients in their mid-20s,” Dr Asha Sharma, a gynaecologist at VPS Rockland Hospital, Delhi, said.

If breast and cervical cancers are detected at an early stage, the chances of cure are almost 99 per cent. Timely self and clinical breast examination and awareness campaigns will help diagnose breast cancer cases at an early stage. After 30, mammography is advisable at least once in three years.

Peps test should be done once in three years for women between 25 and 30 years.

‘Human papillomavirus (HPV)’ vaccination is the best prevention for cervical cancer. Dr Sonia said, “Girls between 13 and 22 should get vaccinated to prevent an occurrence of cervical cancer.” If missed, women can get vaccinated later too. Experts say that even boys should go for the vaccination as the virus remains in the penile gland of men and gets transmitted during sex.

Keeping weight in check can decrease the risk of different cancers. Regular exercise, intake of fruits and vegetables is a must as it lowers the density of breast. Smoking and drinking increase the risk of 15 cancers, including breast. While breastfeeding lowers the risk of breast cancer, birth control pills, particularly, after 35 years increases the chances. Women with a family history of cancer should be more careful.