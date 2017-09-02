Italian mattress maker Magniflex brings to the Indian consumer the revolutionary technology in sleep with the launch of Magni SmarTech, the world’s first anti-snoring mattress (it stops snoring while asleep) and also the first zero-gravity mattress (zero-gravity is the most comfortable position known and is the same position in which a child remains in a mother’s womb).

The mattress has in-built features such as monitoring body vitals with a network of sensors in the bed’s cushion layer that registers wake-up time, hours of sleep, average heart rate, respiration pattern, body movement, chromotherapy, adjustable base, with a control unit that processes the collected data, which can be displayed either on your smartphone app or on the website. The technological innovation monitors the data and provide suggestions to improve the quality of sleep. It also collects the data on the environment such as mattress and room temperature, and noise level.

Magni SmarTech has taken the concept of healthy lifestyle in a technological world to another level. It’s an integrated sleep system (patent pending) that allows you to learn more about your sleep, leading to quality rest and life.

Sleeping well is the first step to living well. This is the reason Magniflex continues to innovate and carry on continuous research in cooperation with universities and laboratories. The end result is state-of-the-art products that unite the most advanced technology to a great tradition of craftsmanship.“Magni SmarTech is not a mattress, it’s a sleep engineering from Italy,” says Anand Nichani, director, Polyflex Group, the promoters of Magniflex in India.

Magni SmarTech is developed with high-density, innovative materials to ensure the longest life span and the best quality product. . They have certifications like Oeko tex, which certifies that all materials used in mattress production are harmless for man and the environment.Priced at `22 lakh, Magni SmarTech is now available in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

