My sister is jealous of me as I have an acne-free skin, while she has an oily one. However, very few understand that people with combination skin have their own share of agony.

Though the skin is always hungry for moisture, the oily T-zone is prone to blackheads, and leaves you confused about the right product to use. Recently, I came across Organic Harvest Anti-Tan scrub and mask.

After four weeks of use, I found it to be working well on my skin. While the scrub, with shea butter and pro vitamin B5, gently exfoliates skin, unclogs pores and removes tanning, the sea weed jelly-based mask increases skin elasticity and restores its moisture.

In general, most of the masks turn the skin dry, but this mask with olive oil and mulberry extracts repairs sun damage, apart from hydrating the skin. It removes dirt and extra oil, leaving the skin supple, soft and shinier. I use it thrice a week, before going to bed for a refreshing skin. The product is free of animal ingredients and parabens.