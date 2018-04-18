CHENNAI: Stamens are the male reproductive part a flower containing numerous pollen grains. In very few cases, the stamens are reported to be useful for the purposes other than pollination (for the posterity of the plants); one such purpose is using the stamens as medicine. Cobra’s Saffron or Naga Kesar is a very popular drug in our traditional systems of medicine, which is derived from stamens. Naga Kesar is isolated from the flowers of a majestic tree species known as Mesua ferrea L.that belongs to the Calophyllaceae family. Indian Rose Chestnut is the popular name of this tree.

In Assamese, it is known as Nahor; Nag Champa in Hindi; Nagchafa in Marathi; Naga Champaham in Malayalam; Naga Sampige in Kannada; Siru Nagapoo in Tamil and Naga Kesara in Telugu. M. ferrea is medium-sized evergreen trees that grow up to 13 m tall; canopy dense with dark-green leaves; the emerging tender leaves are bright pink or shiny red in colour. Trunk usually buttressed at the base. Leaves simple, opposite, up to 15 cm long and 6 cm broad, oblong, narrow towards the end; the base of the leaves shiny-white.

Flowers terminal and or axillary, solitary, rarely racemose, large, 5-8 cm across, white, very fragrant; petals 4, often variously lobed at the apex. Sepals enlarged and persistent in fruit. Stamens are numerous, golden-yellow to orange-yellow in colour and shiny. Fruit is a capsule, globose to ovoid in shape, usually beaked. M. ferrea is native to India, found to grow along riparian zones and in evergreen forests of Eastern Himalayan regions and Western Ghats. Naga Kesar is mentioned as the State flower of Tripura.

The stamens are used to treat stomach disorders, asthma, cough, fever, dysentery, bleeding piles and leprosy. Stamens are also reported to be aphrodisiac. The dried flowers are used to make an incense and to stuff pillows. Other than the stamens, seeds are used to treat problems related to vata, rheumatism and wounds. Root and root bark of this tree are considered as a powerful antidote against snake-bite poisons.

Naga Kesar is also the prime source of the hardwoods used for railroad ties. M. ferrea is the dominantly used avenue tree species in the eastern and north-eastern Indian states.