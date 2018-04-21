We all love to pamper our hair, don’t we? After all hair can change your entire appearance. We follow a regime and use home remedies. Even though we do it with an intention to provide nourishment to the hair, we are unaware of the myths that we have grown up with. Let’s talk about five such myths that have over the years harmed our hair in some way or the other:

Everyday Oiling is Good

It’s a myth that oiling your hair regularly is good. The scalp excretes enough and natural oil. We get the required nourishment from this excreted oil. One does not necessarily need to apply oil. When we apply oil, we in turn use a higher amount of shampoo to get rid of the oil. We should just gently massage to increase the blood circulation/blood flow in our head, and there will be no excessive oil for us to wash off.

If you have greasy hair, skip conditioner

One should never skip conditioner whether you have dry or oily hair. Moisturising is important, but first one needs to figure out what conditioner to use and to do so, it’s important to ‘know your hair type’. For greasy hair, always use a balancing shampoo that contains Jojoba Seeds’ Oil with Citric Acid as it helps to balance the pH level of your scalp to stay healthy. A quick tip: do not use conditioners on the scalp/roots, only use it on the tips/hair length.

Hair should not be shampooed everyday

There is absolutely no correct schedule for shampooing your hair. Washing your mane is essential before it gets dirty. Otherwise, particles of grime could damage your hair when you comb it. Harsh products like soap can harm your hair but a good shampoo with conditioner will not only clean it, but will also improve the texture and shine. If you have oily hair, shampooing regularly is necessary to keep the scalp grime-free. The key here is to find the correct shampoo.

Colouring causes major damage to your hair

People love to experiment with their hair and colouring is the trend that came in and never really left. If you colour your hair right with a good quality product and then care for them, you will not face any major damage. After getting a hair colour, one must use colour-protecting shampoo and conditioner, and the best thing you can do for your coloured hair is get a hair spa at least once a month. This also helps improve hair retention.

Split ends can be repaired

Split ends make your hair look lifeless and dull, and once you have split ends, the only way to mend them is by cutting them off. There are products present in the market that claim that they can cure split ends but this is just a hoax. What these products actually do is seal the ends together temporarily.

The author is founder of Gurugram-based Auraine Botanicals, which introduced GKhair Professional Hair Taming System in India