If you are a health freak or a fitness enthusiast looking for that extra dose of nutrient to sip on or maybe planning a weight loss regime, or even some quick detox or hydration, then cold-pressed juices are the best bet. They come in bottles, neatly packed, labelled and without any preservatives, chemicals or added sugar, making fruits and vegetables healthy, tasty and a must-have. For the uninitiated, the conventional methods that are commonly used for extracting juice from the pulp rely on juicers which generate heat, reducing its nutritional content.

MyGreens founders Anurag

Mishra and Rohan Gupta

The cold-pressed technique uses a ‘masticating juicer’ to squeeze the juice while retaining all essential vitamins, nutrients and living enzymes. Many are switching to cold-pressed juices because it comes as a better and healthier alternative. These juices have the right mix of fruits, greens and superfoods. Besides, they manage to make even the most unpalatable veggies delectable. And thanks are in store for a bunch of healthpreneurs for flooding the market with such juices that are not only available in

different blends and flavours, but also easy on the pocket.

Bengaluru-based Anu Berry, who teamed up with renowned nutritionist Anju Sood to start Rejoov in 2015, says, “Rejoov has been designed so that the right ingredient is mixed in the right proportion to give the consumer the maximum benefit. Not only are the juices healthy but they are also tasty. They are the perfect snack replacement, meal supplements or detox plan on the go because they come loaded with macro and micro-nutrients.”

Realising that the growth rates of carbonated drinks had plateaued and people were actively looking for options, IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta alumnus Anurag Mishra co-founded MyGreens with entrepreneur Rohan Gupta in 2015. Calling cold-pressed juices one of the healthiest products available, Anurag says, “Over the last two years, cold-pressed juices have shifted from being a one-off indulgence to a daily health routine. But even though awareness levels have improved, a large swath of India still needs to see the value and the sheer difference it can bring to their lifestyle.”

Avrio Rebello and Tejomay Rastogi, who are behind Mumbai-based start-up Juicifix, started it in July 2014. The duo says that bringing fresh and affordable juices to those who desire a healthy lifestyle is challenging. “A pure natural juice delivered fresh can only have a short shelf life, and that makes retailing difficult,” says Avrio.

Anju couldn’t agree more. “A fresh product in the US is considered the best, and a premium is paid for it, but a product that is fresh in India with a three-day shelf life comes with its challenges.” Consumers and retailers have to be educated on the value of fresh and its uniqueness. “In India, the cold chain is not well-developed so the supply chain is owned by us and our delivery boys deliver fresh from the pressery every day,” Anu quips.

Rohan estimates that the current market size is about Rs 250-500 crore and is likely to grow at 20 per cent annually. The healthpreneurs know that making cold-pressed juices a regular habit like milk is a long way. Tejomay adds, “It’s been a tough journey, but the best takeaway is to help make a positive difference in the lives of people.”

MyGreens

Divided into Relish, Goals and Vitals that have more than 20 flavours, ranging from single/mixed fruit juices to green juices loaded with superfoods.Delivery within Delhi and Mumbai; can be bought at premium retail outlets in these cities.Price: A 250 ml bottle is available for Rs 70-150

Juicifix

Fruit and vegetable blends, available in Beginners and Advanced Cleanse variants.

Juices delivered in 300 ml glass bottles; 90-day subscription of vegetable juices at Rs100 each,

and fruit juices at `120. Delivery within Mumbai

