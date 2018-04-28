AcuLaser therapy for neurological disorders

Dr Raman Kapur By

Express News Service

AcuLaser therapy is a combination of the treatment modalities, including laser acupuncture; scalp, auricular and body acupuncture; physiotherapy; magneto therapy; colour therapy; energy therapy or reiki, vitamins and nutritional advice, and reflex massage.

In this study, we used laser acupuncture on body points, scalp areas and auricular points, physiotherapy, colour therapy and magneto therapy as main treatment modalities.Acupuncture is one of the oldest treatment modalities, which have been successfully practiced in China for the past 4,000 years.

Low Level Laser Therapy ( LLLT) is the use of low power therapeutic lasers to treat various diseases. Many research studies show that LLLT has various effects on cells and nervous tissue. LLLT is used to stimulate wound healing and tissue regeneration. Some studies demonstrate that LLLT can be used safely on acupuncture points and different zones on scalp. Physiotherapy is widely used as an integral part of the treatment for Cerebral Palsy (CP) across the world.

Magneto therapy is the use of magnets or magnetic fields to treat various diseases. Recent studies show a positive effect of magnet therapy in neurological and developmental diseases.Colour therapy is based on the fact that physiological functions respond to specific colours. Research was also done to test the effects of coloured light on muscles. When subjects were using a hand grip and exposed to blue light, their grip lightened, while other tests have shown that when muscles were exposed to red light, the electrical activity in them increased.

In all, 250 CP children with associated neurological disorders were treated. And the response of CP children with different neurological disorders was as follows:

CP children with spasticity and stiffness: Of 171 kids, 147 showed marked improvements as both stiffness and spasticity improved. This accounts for 87 percent success rate.

CP children with epilepsy: Of 126 children, 91 showed marked improvements as both the frequency and intensity of epileptic fits decreased. This accounts for 72 percent success rate.

CP children with cortical blindness: Of 48 CP children, 30 improved showing 63 percent success rate.

CP children with hearing difficulties: Of 105 CP kids, 63 showed marked improvements as frequency and intensity of fits decreased. This accounts for 60 percent improvement rate.

CP children with speech disorder: Of 190 CP children, 122 improved showing 64 percent improvement rate.

CP children with hemiplegia: Of 96, 71 children improved with 74 percent improvement rate.

CP children with quadriplegia: Of 76, 52 kids improved showing 69 percent improvement rate.

CP children with paraplegia: Of 58, 44 kids showed 76 percent improvement rate.

This study was done at K, Yonekura M, Fujiki M, Kobayyashi H Department of Neurosurgery, Oita Medical University, Japan.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi