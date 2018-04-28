The storyteller who heals

Sujitha J By

A red ship on a blue background. The sea is stormy and the ship is hurled, dashed, rocked and ribbed. It shudders in the storm, but is not battered or blown away, it thrives. That’s one of Samatha Sharma’s paintings. For her, art has always been a medium to express self and connect with the world.

Samantha says she practices abstract expressionism, something quite unusual in India. The colours characterise emotions and the brushstrokes represent her thought process. “I have a painting named Girl. I painted the girl in white, her hair in black and sprinkled some red. The girl is half visible and the other half is murky. I see it as my mirror image. There are some parts of my life that are visible, and some portions that I wish to keep hidden,” says Samatha, a meditation teacher.But storytelling gives Samatha—the winner of 2016 Chennai Storytelling Contest—a bigger canvas to connect with people. Her patients get a healing touch from her comforting reiki sessions at her Energy Clinic, an alternative health centre at Neelankarai in Chennai.

When one listens to a story from Samantha, there is no distraction. She neither emotes nor mimics. She comes off as a friend having a conversation over a coffee. With engaging dialogues, she pulls one into her world of experiences.

She practices reiki, teaches meditation and treats animals with homeopathy. “I also teach Vipassana meditation, a Buddhist meditation method, which is popularly called Mindfulness Training in the West. It is a technique to build awareness on the internal landscape of our mind and body. We become aware of the emotions we store inside and the places of physical pain. There is a life-force in us. When we have a physical sickness or an emotional trauma, the life force gets struck. And when we focus on our body or our feelings in, the blocks are healed by getting rid of toxic buildup,” says Samatha, whose quest for life took her to places that gave her the taste of spirituality, art, and healing. She has been to monasteries at the crest of hills of Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh, has meditated at Thai monastery in the holy city of Varanasi, and the plains of Lumbini in Nepal, benefitted from the melting pot of culture of Auroville, and other global destinations.

“I am teaching at a Diabetes Hospital in Chennai for the past few months and I am satisfied with the way patients are recovering,” says Samatha, whose earliest training was in reiki with Dr P S Lalitha in Chennai. In the guest house, she promotes a lifestyle that is close to nature. We recycle 95 percent of all waste generated in the house and do not use air-conditioner. Neither is there the noise of television. We have a garden that has close to 70 varieties of plants in a small space,” says Samatha.With the sea of her stories that have a healing touch, she wants to create a space for people to express and be relieved from the stress in their lives.

