Home Lifestyle Health

LED street lights may up cancer risk, reveals study 

Researchers found that people living in large cities with heavy exposure to blue lights at night had double the risk of prostate cancer and 1.5 times higher risk of breast cancer.

Published: 30th April 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: The blue light emitted by street lights including LEDs, and commercial outdoor lighting such as advertising, may significantly increase the risk of breast and prostate cancer, a study has warned.

Researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and University of Exeter in the UK found that participants living in large cities with heavy exposure to blue lights at night had double the risk of prostate cancer and 1.5 times higher risk of breast cancer.

This was compared to populations with less exposure to blue light.

Older lighting schemes emit a glow within the 'orange' spectrum, but new modern lighting creates a bright 'blue' light emission.

The researchers found the bluer the light emission that people in large cities were exposed to, the higher the risk of cancer.

The study also found that people who lived in homes with darker rooms, by using window shutters for example, had lower risk than those who did not.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, included medical and epidemiological data of more than 4,000 people between 20 and 85 years of age in 11 Spanish regions.

Indoor exposure to artificial light was determined through personal questionnaires.

In the first study of its kind, outdoor levels of artificial light were evaluated based on night-time images taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

"Humans have evolved to need light during the day and darkness at night.

As towns and cities replace older lighting, we're all exposed to higher levels of blue lights, which can disrupt our biological clocks," said Alejandro Sanchez de Miguel, from the University of Exeter.

"It is imperative that we know for sure whether this increases our risk of cancer.

Scientists have long suspected this may be the case - now our innovative findings indicate a strong link," said de Miguel.

"We must also investigate whether night-time exposure to the blue light emitted by smartphones and tablets increases our risk of cancer," he said.

"Currently, the images taken by astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are our only way of determining the spread of blue light-emitting white LEDs in our cities," he added.

Little is known about how environmental factors affect breast and prostate cancer.

The researchers hypothesise that LED lights may disrupt the body's 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm, in turn affecting hormones.

Both breast and prostate cancer are hormone-related.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LED street light cancer
More from this section

Want to live more? Follow these lifestyle habits to add over 10 years to your life

Want to lose post-pregnancy weight? Here's how

Make new fitness goals at this workout hub

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season