Make new fitness goals at this workout hub

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Adding to the list of fitness centres in the city is Virtu.Fitness, which recently launched its first workout hub at Vepery. The fitness center that uses new-age fitness technology will have one-on-one personal trainers, guiding the individuals on their posture and form, and will also provide progression and regression options to help them achieve their goals.

“It so often happens that in most gyms the trainers are catering to different people and so the individuals are at times left to do workout by themselves. At Virtu.Fitness we have designed a balanced programme for each day, and we will display that through the television screens here. The trainer’s guidance will further help the individual understand and reap better results,” said Harsha Davlur, founder and MD, Virtu.Fitness.

The workout hub was inaugurated by actress Sneha Prasanna. Being a fitness enthusiast herself she highlighted the importance and need to stay fit. “Sometimes it is very hard to wake up and work out. But we need to find time to do that. I like to go for early morning walks, it is very refreshing.

It is very important to keep ourselves fit, especially considering the kind of lifestyle we are leading today with the environmental hazards and the food intake. To stay healthy and disease free we should maintain a healthy body,” she added, and went on to try the rope workout along with one of the trainers.

Virtu.Fitness plans to develop a virtual reality in fitness product, which is expected to release within the next two months, making it the first chain in the world to deliver a complete fitness experience through VR. “I don’t want to disclose too many details at the moment. But we are working on it and it would definitely be fun to workout using VR technology. It will be more like playing a game. Fitness enthusiasts would love to do some fun workout” said Harsha.