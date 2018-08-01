Home Lifestyle Health

De-stress in weekend with hair, body therapies

Science says massage releases a hormone called Serotonin that allows your body and mind to go in a "feel good" state so make sure you are de-stressing yourself in weekend.

Published: 01st August 2018

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Science says massage releases a hormone called Serotonin that allows your body and mind to go in a "feel good" state so make sure you are de-stressing yourself in weekend with right hair and body therapies.

* Reflexology: Reflexology also known as zone therapy which is an application of pressure to feet, hands, or ears. This is to send a calming message from the peripheral nerves, which in turn signals the body to adjust the tension level bringing calmness to the central nervous system. This therapy apart from relaxing the body also helps in reducing the pain and stress.

* Relaxing Hair Spa Ritual: Getting a hair spa done is the best thing you can do to de-stress yourself. Because of the amount of pollution and dust that your hair is exposed to every single day, can cause some serious damage. Hair spas are very relaxing and one of the most favourable ways to nourish the hair by keeping it soft and healthy in the long run.

* Aromatherapy: One of the most sought-after holistic aromatic body therapies, this massage utilizes the power of pure essential oils to soothe the mind, body, and soul. The treatment utilizes gentle choreographed massage strokes that focus on the restorative properties of the essential oils instead of the physical pressure application, to reduce stress and promote good sleep.

Each essential oil serves a unique purpose and a carefully curated blend is used to target specific problem areas of the body. Since the oils have healing properties, we suggest it to clients with concerns such as congestion, muscle spasms, etcetera. It also assists in stimulating and detoxifying the body.

* Lomi-Lomi Therapy: A Hawaiian massage, the Lomi Lomi therapy is one of the most wholesome yet under-valued stress-relieving therapies in India. It is known for its long and continuous strokes of deep- tissue massage, designed to help the body let go of its old patterns and behaviours. Macadamia, palm and coconut oils are usually used as moisturizers during the session to keep the strokes smooth and nourish the skin.

* Balinese Massage: The Balinese massage is a high-pressure deep tissue treatment that utilizes palm pressure, gentle stretching strokes, acupressure and essential oils to stimulate the flow of blood, oxygen and "qi" (energy) in the body. The boost to circulation helps in reducing stress and rebalances the body.

* Swedish massage: A medium pressure therapy, the Swedish massage aims to make one feel relaxed and content by promoting circulation and an overall feeling of well-being. The massage uses a variety of techniques such as stroking, gliding, kneading, rubbing, tapping and pounding to provide a classic massage for relieving tense muscles and relaxing tight areas in the body. Ranging between 60 - 90 minutes, the massage improves immunity by the manipulation of muscles over the bone structure.

