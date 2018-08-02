Eat fibre-rich food to cut stress and anxiety

LONDON: If you want to reduce your stress then you should eat more pulses, wholegrain cereals, oats and vegetables as consumption of high-fibre foods may help reduce the effect of stress, says a study.
The authors explained that stress can cause major changes in the gut and also in our brain which in turn affects our behaviour. Foods rich in fibre was found to reduce this adverse effects of stress in mice.
The findings suggested that a gut bacteria produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are the main source of nutrition for cells in this region of the body and high levels of fibres stimulate the production of these SCFAs
"There is a growing recognition of the role of gut bacteria and the chemicals they make in the regulation of physiology and behaviour. The role of short-chain fatty acids in this process is poorly understood up until now," said corresponding author John F. Cryan from University College Cork in Ireland.
"It will be crucial that we look at whether short-chain fatty acids can ameliorate symptoms of stress-related disorders in humans," Cryan added.
For the study, published in The Journal of Physiology, the team fed normally produced SCFAs to the mice and then subjected them to stress. They were assessed for anxiety and depressive-like behaviour, stress responsiveness, cognition and sociability as well as how easily material passes through the gut.
The results showed that increasing levels of SCFAs reduced the levels of stress and anxiety-like behaviour among the mice.
The investigators also explained that stress experienced over a prolonged period of time can affect the bowel by making the barrier between the inside of the gut and the rest of the body less effective and "leaky".
Treating the condition using the SCFAs can also reverse the "leaky" walls inside the gut, said the study.
The research provides new insights into mechanisms related to the impact of the gut bacteria on the brain and behaviour as well as gut health.
"Developing dietary treatments which target these bacteria will be important for treating stress-related disorders," said the researchers.
LONDON: If you want to reduce your stress then you should eat more pulses, wholegrain cereals, oats and vegetables as consumption of high-fibre foods may help reduce the effect of stress, says a study.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
England all out for 287 against India in first Test
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill two militants in Kupwara
Nationwide student protests enter fifth day in Bangladesh
Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov
NRC issue: TMC delegation stopped at Assam's Silchar airport
Indian among three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghanistan