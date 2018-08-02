Home Lifestyle Health

How does smoking affect breastfeeding habits

New mothers who are surrounded by cigarette smoke tend to stop breastfeeding sooner than women not exposed to second-hand smoke, finds a study.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

breastfeeding

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: New mothers who are surrounded by cigarette smoke tend to stop breastfeeding sooner than women not exposed to second-hand smoke, finds a study.

"Our study showed that just being in a smoking household--whether it was the husband, mother or member of the extended family--reduced the time that a child was breast fed," said Professor Marie Tarrant, Director of UBC Okanagan's School of Nursing. "In fact, the more smokers there were in the home, the shorter the breastfeeding duration."

"Our findings were consistent with previous studies and we found that exposure to household smokers also had a substantial negative effect on breastfeeding practices," said Tarrant.

"More than one-third of participants had partners or other household members who smoked. And fathers who smoked were significantly less likely to prefer breastfeeding when compared with non-smoking partners."

Nicotine is transmitted in the breast milk to the child and Tarrant said there is also some suggestion that it may reduce the overall quantity of the breast milk. There is also the concern regarding the environmental exposure of second-hand smoke on the child.

"Our study did show that smoking partners may affect the mother's decision to stop breastfeeding and that paternal and household smoking exposure is strongly associated with a shorter breastfeeding duration."

Tarrant said the takeaway from the study is to recommend that women and their families quit smoking before they become pregnant and for new mothers to wait until they have finished breastfeeding, if they choose to restart smoking. And she recommends if a woman chooses to smoke with a baby in the home, they make sure the infant is not exposed to second-hand smoke.

"We know the effects of environmental tobacco smoke on young babies is very detrimental as babies who are around smoking are more like to get respiratory infections and other experience other respiratory problems," said Tarrant.

"However, if a mother is breastfeeding, the benefits of her doing that still outweigh the negative effects of the smoking as long as she maintains good smoking hygiene and doesn't expose the baby to tobacco smoke."

The study was published in the Breastfeeding Medicine journal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
breastfeeding Smoking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century