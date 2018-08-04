Consuming fish may reduce premature birth risk

NEW YORK: Eating fish or taking a fish oil supplement may reduce the risk of preterm birth among pregnant women with low level of omega-3 fatty acids, a new study has found.
The findings indicated that pregnant women who had low plasma levels of long-chain n-3 fatty acids -- found in fish oil -- in their first and second trimesters were at a significantly higher risk of preterm birth as compared with women who had higher levels of these fatty acids.
The researchers suggest that low concentrations of certain long chain fatty acids -- eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) -- may be a strong risk factor for preterm birth.
"At a time when many pregnant women are hearing messages, encouraging them to avoid intake of fish altogether due to mercury content, our results support the importance of ensuring adequate intake of long chain omega-3 fatty acids in pregnancy," said lead author Sjurdur F. Olsen from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.
Preterm birth is a leading cause of neonatal death and is associated with cognitive deficiencies and cardiometabolic problems later in life among survivors.
For the study, published in the journal Ebio Medicine, the research team examined 96,000 children in Denmark through questionnaires and registry linkages.
They also analysed blood samples from 376 women who gave premature birth (prior to 34 weeks of gestation) between 1996 and 2003 and 348 women who had a full-term birth.
All of the women gave blood samples during their first and second trimesters of pregnancy.
The analysis of the blood samples showed that women who were in the lowest quintile of EPA+DHA serum levels -- with EPA+DHA levels of 1.6 per cent or less of total plasma fatty acids -- had a 10 times higher risk of early preterm birth when compared with women in the three highest quintiles, whose EPA+DHA levels were 1.8 per cent or higher.
Women in the second lowest quintile had 2.7 times higher risk compared with women in the three highest quintiles.
NEW YORK: Eating fish or taking a fish oil supplement may reduce the risk of preterm birth among pregnant women with low level of omega-3 fatty acids, a new study has found.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Virat Kohli falls early as India lose first Test against England by 31 runs
Europe Heatwave: Temperatures hit 46 degree Celsius
Tamil Nadu Congress rules out aligning with TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK
Afghanistan mosque attack: Death toll rises to 35
Thane: Youth stabs 21-year-old old girl to death in broad daylight
Imran Khan may take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 14