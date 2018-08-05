Home Lifestyle Health

Monsoon Menu for Hair and Skin

Just because it is raining doesn’t mean you will be spared the dirt, pollution and harmful UV rays.

It is crucial to use a hydrating face gel with natural SPF

The monsoon is meant to be a season of renewal and celebration. But not always for hair and skin. Some tips to keep them in shape.

Haircare
In the rainy season, hair can easily break and lack strength, shine and bounce. A natural hair spa plays a vital part in helping nourish the roots of your hair along with treating dandruff, keeping a check on oil secretion in your scalp as well help deeply condition your hair.Keeping healthy hair can be a difficult task in the monsoon season especially for those going through extreme frizziness. The moment they step out, the moisture content in the air affects their hair. The best way to reduce frizziness along with repairing and conditioning your hair is to use natural organic repair hair oil which also prevents dryness as well as enhances hair growth.

Skincare
Just because it is raining doesn’t mean you will be spared the dirt, pollution and harmful UV rays of the sun. One should not make the mistake of stepping out without applying SPF-based products as it nourishes the skin and protects it through the day.

It is crucial to use a hydrating face gel with natural SPF. This also helps repair rashes and burns naturally. Rains have a dehydrating effect on the skin. It is essential to use Aloe Vera gel as it can be a remedy for dry skin issues. Aloe Vera soothes the skin, reduces soreness and discomfort. It also prevents cracking and flaking of the skin. 

This rainy season can lead to excessive humidity, which can result in extra oiliness and dead cells. It is essential to remove them to avoid breakouts. One should use a face scrub regularly as they help unclog your pores and also help in gentle exfoliation. Exfoliation helps skin appear younger and fresh.
People with a combination of oily and dry skin should definitely take extra care. The dry area of the face should be cleansed and moisturised daily and the oily area of the face should be cleansed, toned and moisturised. 

The writer is founder, Bella Vita Organic.

