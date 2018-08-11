Self-hypnosis the new-age mantra for beating out stress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you stressed out or feeling depressed? Is there a slump in your on job performance? Well, all these indicate that you are in dire need of a lot of pepping up. There are several time-tested methods to shore up your flagging morale. But the latest one that is finding a lot of takers globally and nationally is self-hypnosis.

The method helps an individual attain efficiency in his professional and personal life without having to undergo the multifarious steps involved in conventional treatment. According to Dr Jose Emmanuel, a dentist-psychologist-hypnotherapist, self-hypnosis as a means of improving the performance of staff and thereby that of the company is fast emerging as a trend in the corporate sector.

“Self-hypnosis is something a person actually does by himself or herself. It helps people improve their focus and in turn their efficiency,” he said. But how does it work?

“It is widely believed in hypnosis when the person falls into an unconscious state, the therapist manipulates the patient into doing things that he or she might never do when in a conscious state. But that is not what hypnosis is. Nobody can make you fall into a hypnotic state unless you want to. It is something the person does by himself or herself. The therapist just guides the person,” said Emmanuel.

“One can save time and money and learn to hypnotise oneself using one’s own voice or even thoughts. This practice is known as self-hypnosis,” he said.

According to Dr Prakash Chandran, psychologist, the technique is being widely employed in corporates. “Every corporate aims to achieve excellence in performance and hence, make profits. For this, they need to improve the productivity of manpower. Self-hypnosis is now becoming a common method employed by various business establishments to achieve this,” he said.

Earlier, meditation, yoga and other methods were employed. But all these were found to be time-consuming. “In the case of self-hypnosis, a problem being faced by a group can be busted at one go. Say in a corporate set up, there are various levels of management. The problems faced by one level is different from those of the other. So by teaching self-hypnosis to each group, they can be guided to carry out a clinical strike against what’s worrying them,” said Emmanuel. He said self-hypnosis already practised in metro cities is catching up in Kerala too.

