Fold your knees to relieve bloating

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman By

BENGALURU: This pose helps relieve gas, bloating and all gastric problems. This is a beginner level pose.

1. Lie down on your back on a yoga mat or on a folded blanket.

2. Fold your knees so that your kneecaps face the ceiling and your feet are flat on the floor.

3. Inhale and bring your right knee to your chest, clasp your arms around the knee hooking your elbow joint around the shin.

4. Exhale and raise your upper body (head and shoulders) off the floor and at the same time extend your left leg away from you. Hold for a few counts as you breathe normal. Strive to push your chin towards the knee as you hold.

5. Finally exhale and release the bound knee. You may keep your hands on the floor beside your hips to steady the descending leg to a slow count of

6. Lower your head and shoulders gently. Switch. Repeat on the other leg starting from a bent knee position. Finally relax and rest for a few breathing cycles with your eyes closed.

Benefits

Helps to release gas and massages the internal organs thus helping with digestive disorders/discomfort. Also gently stretches and strengthens the back.

Contraindications

Doctor’s go-ahead is necessary for yoga if you have any chronic back issues like a slip-disc. If you have seen a Physiotherapist for a back condition you may have done this yogasan or a variation as one of the treatments. Avoid raising your head and shoulders off the floor in this posture if you are pregnant or if you have spondylosis. Do not try this or if you have had abdominal/back surgery recently or after a meal. Needless to say your bowels should be clear before attempting any yoga. Be aware of how your body moves. Don’t push yourself beyond your limits. Stop the practice if you experience any discomfort at any stage.

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru. (110 Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor)

Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com