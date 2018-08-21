Home Lifestyle Health

Having milk for breakfast lowers blood sugar level: Study

The high-protein treatment also reduced appetite after the second meal compared with the low-protein equivalent.

Published: 21st August 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Whether you pour a glass or have it with cereal, consuming milk for breakfast is the perfect energy boost your body needs to get you through the day.

H. Douglas Goff, Ph.D., and the team of scientists from the Human Nutraceutical Research Unit at the University of Guelph, in collaboration with the University of Toronto, examined the effects of consuming high-protein milk for breakfast on blood glucose levels.

Milk consumed with breakfast cereal reduced postprandial blood glucose concentration compared with water, and high dairy protein concentration reduced postprandial blood glucose concentration compared with normal dairy protein concentration.

Goff and his team said, "Metabolic diseases are on the rise globally, with type 2 diabetes and obesity as leading concerns in human health. Thus, there is an impetus to develop dietary strategies for the risk reduction and management of obesity and diabetes to empower consumers to improve their personal health."

Although the team only found a modest difference in food consumption at the lunch meal when increasing whey protein at breakfast, they did find that milk consumed with a high-carbohydrate breakfast reduced blood glucose even after lunch, and high-protein milk had a greater effect.

Milk with an increased proportion of whey protein had a modest effect on pre-lunch blood glucose, achieving a greater decrease than that provided by regular milk.

The full findings are present in the Journal of Dairy Science.

