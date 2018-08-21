Keep your feet healthy this monsoon, follow these steps!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: During the rainy season, we often tend to neglect the most important part of our body, which is our feet.

In monsoon, humidity increases the chances of foot-related ailments, which is why one needs to take extra care of them. The rains can cause bacterial and fungal infections like ringworm, itching, and redness.

Well, worry not! Keep your feet soft and also bacteria-free by following these simple tips.

Say No To Closed Shoes In Monsoon

Dr. Rohit Batra of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Closed shoes in monsoon tend to increase the moisture content of your feet. This exposes your feet to fungal infections. So, wear open-toed shoes in order to keep your feet properly aired out."

Dry Your Shoes

Often, after walking around during monsoons where the ground is wet and puddles abound, your shoes tend to get soggy. Never wear wet shoes! Make sure you dry out your shoes overnight so that they are dry again when you use them. In fact, if you keep them out in the sun, then you will also have the benefit of UV rays killing bacteria.

Keep Your Feet Clean

It's important to have healthy, fungus free and clean feet. You can keep your feet healthy by washing them daily after coming back from work or a casual outing. After inserting antiseptic liquid in lukewarm water, immerse your feet into it. Dip your feet for at least 10 minutes and then wash the feet very well with an anti-bacterial soap. Pat dry with towel.

Talcum Powder

If you're going out, dry your feet with a towel, apply some talcum powder and keep your feet in the air for some time. Then wear socks and go out. If you have a smelly feet problem, then apply talcum powder along with powdered camphor on the feet and then wear socks or shoes.

Exfoliate

"Always exfoliate your feet while bathing. It's one of the best monsoon feet care tips. The simplest way to exfoliate is by soaking them in plain or luke warm water. Add some normal hair shampoo for better results and dip your feet for 5-10 minutes. Use a pumice stone in the end," said Dr Neha Mittal of Dermaworld Skin & Hair Clinic, New Delhi.

Wash Your Footwear

Always wash your sandals, slippers and shoes after coming home - especially when it's raining - in antibacterial water. And keep them in an airy place.

Moisturise

Apply moisturiser on your feet daily; even if they are not cracked or dry. Don't leave your feet dry in the monsoon. You can also massage your feet with sweet almond oil or olive oil at night for those soft and supple feet.