Home Lifestyle Health

Keep your feet healthy this monsoon, follow these steps!

In monsoon, humidity increases the chances of foot-related ailments, which is why one needs to take extra care of them. The rains can cause bacterial and fungal infections like ringworm, itching, and

Published: 21st August 2018 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: During the rainy season, we often tend to neglect the most important part of our body, which is our feet.

In monsoon, humidity increases the chances of foot-related ailments, which is why one needs to take extra care of them. The rains can cause bacterial and fungal infections like ringworm, itching, and redness.

Well, worry not! Keep your feet soft and also bacteria-free by following these simple tips.

Say No To Closed Shoes In Monsoon

Dr. Rohit Batra of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Closed shoes in monsoon tend to increase the moisture content of your feet. This exposes your feet to fungal infections. So, wear open-toed shoes in order to keep your feet properly aired out."

Dry Your Shoes

Often, after walking around during monsoons where the ground is wet and puddles abound, your shoes tend to get soggy. Never wear wet shoes! Make sure you dry out your shoes overnight so that they are dry again when you use them. In fact, if you keep them out in the sun, then you will also have the benefit of UV rays killing bacteria.

Keep Your Feet Clean

It's important to have healthy, fungus free and clean feet. You can keep your feet healthy by washing them daily after coming back from work or a casual outing. After inserting antiseptic liquid in lukewarm water, immerse your feet into it. Dip your feet for at least 10 minutes and then wash the feet very well with an anti-bacterial soap. Pat dry with towel.

Talcum Powder

If you're going out, dry your feet with a towel, apply some talcum powder and keep your feet in the air for some time. Then wear socks and go out. If you have a smelly feet problem, then apply talcum powder along with powdered camphor on the feet and then wear socks or shoes.

Exfoliate

"Always exfoliate your feet while bathing. It's one of the best monsoon feet care tips. The simplest way to exfoliate is by soaking them in plain or luke warm water. Add some normal hair shampoo for better results and dip your feet for 5-10 minutes. Use a pumice stone in the end," said Dr Neha Mittal of Dermaworld Skin & Hair Clinic, New Delhi.

Wash Your Footwear

Always wash your sandals, slippers and shoes after coming home - especially when it's raining - in antibacterial water. And keep them in an airy place.

Moisturise

Apply moisturiser on your feet daily; even if they are not cracked or dry. Don't leave your feet dry in the monsoon. You can also massage your feet with sweet almond oil or olive oil at night for those soft and supple feet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monsoon season Clean feet in monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games