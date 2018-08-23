Home Lifestyle Health

Air pollution reduces lifespan by over one year: Study

PM2.5 pollution comes from power plants, cars and trucks, fires, agriculture and industrial emissions.

Published: 23rd August 2018 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a woman wearing a face mask to protect against air pollution. (File | EPS)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Air pollution shortens people's lives by over a year, say scientists who suggest that better air quality could lead to a significant extension of human lifespan around the world.

This is the first time that data on air pollution and lifespan has been studied together in order to examine the global variations in how they affect overall life expectancy.

The researchers from University of Texas at Austin in the US looked at outdoor air pollution from particulate matter (PM) smaller than 2.5 microns. These fine particles can enter deep into the lungs, and breathing PM2.5 is associated with increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, respiratory diseases and cancer.

PM2.5 pollution comes from power plants, cars and trucks, fires, agriculture and industrial emissions.

The team used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study to measure PM2.5 air pollution exposure and its consequences in 185 countries.

They then quantified the national impact on life expectancy for each individual country as well as on a global scale.

The findings were published August 22 in "The fact that fine particle air pollution is a major global killer is already well known," said Joshua Apte, who led the study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

"We were able to systematically identify how air pollution also substantially shortens lives around the world.

What we found is that air pollution has a very large effect on survival -- on average about a year globally," said Apte.

In the context of other significant phenomena negatively affecting human survival rates, Apte said this is a big number.

"For example, it's considerably larger than the benefit in survival we might see if we found cures for both lung and breast cancer combined," he said.

"For much of Asia, if air pollution were removed as a risk for death, 60-year-olds would have a 15 per cent to 20 per cent higher chance of living to age 85 or older," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pollution Air pollution University of Texas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 