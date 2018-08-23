Facebook develops mesh Wi-Fi to deliver internet to 3.8 billion people

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Facebook's efforts to connect the unserved communities in the world with internet are picking up the pace. In its latest blog, the company provided some update to its Express Wi-Fi plans.

Express Wi-Fi aimed at setting up Wi-Fi networks and hotspots in regions where internet connectivity is low. The service was initially available in five countries including India, Indonesia, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

Facebook engineers in Boston are now developing software that simplifies network management for operators and enables them to deploy mesh Wi-Fi networks. This mesh technology is currently being piloted in Tanzania.

Teams in the US, Israel, Europe, and Dubai are also working towards building better solutions in delivering the fast and affordable internet service to the 3.8 billion people in the world who are still not connected to the internet.