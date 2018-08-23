Home Lifestyle Health

Facebook develops mesh Wi-Fi to deliver internet to 3.8 billion people

Express Wi-Fi aimed at setting up Wi-Fi networks and hotspots in regions where internet connectivity is low. The service was initially available in five countries including India, Indonesia, Tanzania,

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA:  Facebook's efforts to connect the unserved communities in the world with internet are picking up the pace. In its latest blog, the company provided some update to its Express Wi-Fi plans.

Express Wi-Fi aimed at setting up Wi-Fi networks and hotspots in regions where internet connectivity is low. The service was initially available in five countries including India, Indonesia, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

ALSO READ | Facebook develops mesh Wi-Fi to deliver internet to 3.8 billion people

Facebook engineers in Boston are now developing software that simplifies network management for operators and enables them to deploy mesh Wi-Fi networks. This mesh technology is currently being piloted in Tanzania.

Teams in the US, Israel, Europe, and Dubai are also working towards building better solutions in delivering the fast and affordable internet service to the 3.8 billion people in the world who are still not connected to the internet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wi-Fi Facebook Express Wi-Fi plans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar