Most with mental illness don’t have an insight about it

Dr Naveen Jayaram By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : My father has been suffering from Schizophrenia for a long time and it has been only six years since we have found out about it. In 2010 we consulted a doctor and he adviced to take sirilept 50. After three months my father discontinued the medicine and never consulted the doctor after that. But my mother always gave him the medicine by mixing it in his food and after two three days he was back to normal again.

Whenever there were symptoms of it coming back, we used to give him that medicine. Six months ago we took him to the doctor again and the doctor adviced him to take Oleanz rt 10 and Tremlin 2mg. But the situation has worsened. So the doctor again switched back to sirilept 50. But now the problem is that the medicine is not available anywhere. I tried to buy it online with valid prescription but cannot find it anywhere. I have also asked our doctor but he said that this was the only medicine that can cure him. What should we do now?

There are many medications available to treat schizophrenia. These group of medications are called as antipsychotics. Sirilept is one of it. Looks like your father has responded well to this medicine, but many people did not show good improvement with this medicine, hence the availability of it might have become less. Kindly consult your psychiatrist and try a different medicine. If olanzapine didn’t suit him, it doesn’t mean that other medicines will also not suit. Doctor will select an antipsychotic based on the nature of the symptoms and side effect profile. These medicines take three to four weeks for full action. So you need to wait for some time before concluding that the medicine is not working.

My sister is suffering from schizophrenia, she is 35-years-old and has been taking medicine as prescribed. But she has this constant fear that some one is going to kill her. She has been taking Palip xr 3, zenoxa od 300, sulphitac 100 and pacitane 2. And she has also been having sleep disorders. What can I do to help?

Your sister has not improved completely. She is still having the symptoms. She is on less dose of medicines. For her symptoms to improve she will require a higher dose, probably with a combination of sedative. Kindly consult your doctor and review the dose of medicines.

The expert is a consultant psychiatrist at Sakra World Hospital