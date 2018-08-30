Home Lifestyle Health

Want to shed flab? Change your breakfast, dinner timings: Study

Modest changes to breakfast and dinner timings can reduce body fat, lowering the risk of developing obesity and related diseases, according to a study.

Published: 30th August 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

food, breakfast, nutrition, pixabay

Representational image

By PTI

LONDON: Modest changes to breakfast and dinner timings can reduce body fat, lowering the risk of developing obesity and related diseases, according to a study.

During a 10-week study on 'time-restricted feeding', researchers from the University of Surrey in the UK investigated the impact of changing meal times on dietary intake, body composition and blood risk markers for diabetes and heart disease.

Participants were split into two groups - those who were required to delay their breakfast by 90 minutes and have their dinner 90 minutes earlier, and those who ate meals as they would normally (the controls).

The study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Sciences, found that those who changed their mealtimes lost on average more than twice as much body fat as those in the control group, who ate their meals as normal.

The study provides "invaluable insight into how slight alterations to our meal times can have benefits to our bodies," said Jonathan Johnston from the University of Surrey.

"Reduction in body fat lessens our chances of developing obesity and related diseases, so is vital in improving our overall health," Johnston said.

If these pilot data can be repeated in larger studies, there is potential for time-restricted feeding to have broad health benefits, researchers said.

Although there were no restrictions on what participants could eat, researchers found that those who changed their mealtimes ate less food overall than the control group.

This result was supported by questionnaire responses which found that 57 per cent of participants noted a reduction in food intake either due to reduced appetite, decreased eating opportunities or a cutback in snacking.

It is currently uncertain whether the longer fasting period undertaken by this group was also a contributing factor to this reduction in body fat, researchers said.

They also examined if fasting diets are compatible with everyday life and long term commitment.

When questioned, 57 per cent of participants felt they could not have maintained the new meal times beyond the prescribed 10 weeks because of their incompatibility with family and social life, researchers said.

However, 43 per cent of participants would consider continuing if eating times were more flexible, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diet breakfast weight loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda