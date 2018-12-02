Home Lifestyle Health

Beauty isn’t skin deep

Aging is often harsh on the skin. Gravity and stress are the biggest contributing factors to the skin’s deterioration. After a certain age, it all starts reflecting on the skin.

By Nirupama Parwanda
Express News Service

Aging is often harsh on the skin. Gravity and stress are the biggest contributing factors to the skin’s deterioration. After a certain age, it all starts reflecting on the skin. However, there are various cosmetic procedures that can rejuvenate and restore youthfulness.

MEDI FACIAL
A clinical treatment relaxes the skin and also eliminates issues from the root. Unlike a facial at 
the beauty parlour, this treatment does not focus only on the outer most layer of the skin but on all the layers of the skin. 

PHOTO FACIAL
This light-based technology facial helps decrease the signs of sun damage and diminishes the broken capillaries on the face. The sun damage we incur over the years makes our skin look patchy and dull, photo facial helps decrease this damage and forming 
a more radiant skin.

BOTULINUM TOXIN 
Tired of the frown lines and crow’s feet appearing on your face? Getting a dose of anti-wrinkle injections could help. Botox, medically known as Botulinum Toxin, is a type of protein that can be injected into the facial muscle. It helps in softening the fine lines on the face that help attain a relaxed look.

FILLERS
As we age there is a loss 
of volume from our face which can contribute to fine lines, sagging cheek and loss of lip volume. The role 
of dermal fillers is to restore this volume loss and lift the sagging face to make it look youthful and plump. 

THREAD LIFT
This treatment is perfect for women who are tired of sags and folds on their facial skin. A PDO (polydioxanone) thread is passed from under the skin and is then pulled up to lift the sagging areas. It can also be used to tighten and lift other parts of the body like inner thighs, abdomen and arms.

HIFU
Those who are looking for a non-invasive technique to tighten their skin can opt for HIFU or High-intensity Focused Ultrasound. This treatment is treats wrinkles and laxity on the face. It is effective for the jawline, cheek, and perioral areas. 

PRP FOR HAIR
This is ideal for women who are struggling with decreased hair density that occurs mostly with age. 
It’s a safe method which draws plasma from the human body and is used to give a hair growth a boost. 
PRP or Platelet Rich Plasma contains growth factors which help decrease hair loss and help improve the hair density. The author is the Founder and Consultant Dermatologist at Zolie Skin Clinic, Delhi

