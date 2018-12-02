Home Lifestyle Health

Making the mind matter

The stressed, anxious and goal-oriented are constantly looking for ways to manage their lives, respond to technology’s relentless poke and improve their relationships with their minds and bodies.

Published: 02nd December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

The stressed, anxious and goal-oriented are constantly looking for ways to manage their lives, respond to technology’s relentless poke and improve their relationships with their minds and bodies. Mindfulness has been the answer to their problems  by promising a slowdown in momentum and help to shed  the toxicity of everyday life.

As the American professor Jon Kabath-Zinn, who is known as the father of Mindfulness, explains “mindfulness is paying attention in a particular way:  on purpose, in the present moment and non-judgmentally.” In simple terms, mindfulness  is the ability to have clarity  and freedom from habitual  ways of thinking and reacting. 

Co-founder of Mumbai-based wellness clinic, Yogazoo, Jasmeet Kaur elucidates the idea of mindfulness, “It essentially means to be aware of each passing moment. A state free  of conditioning, so that the mind can rest and go with  the flow of life, without the anxiousness to get somewhere  or to be something.” The trend has fast caught  on in the West with Arianna Huffington, Jeff Weiner, Kate Perry, William Clay Ford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey being its popular endorsers. But its roots can be traced to Indian philosophy (Advaita, Buddhist, Jain). Infact, almost all traditions such as Jewish Kabbalah, Sufism or Christianity have recommended methods of self-awareness. “Our attention is hijacked by thinking about the past or  future or entangled in some imaginary story. Our mind is always fleeting from one thought to another.

Mindfulness is a  way of living in the present moment,” says Sadia Saeed, founder and psychologist of wellness clinic Inner Space  in Mumbai.   Mindfulness can be self-taught  or practiced with the help of trainers and wellness experts. Several workshops that are being conducted across country use techniques such as mindfulness body scan, five sense exercises, breathing exercises, guided imagery, mindful art creation, mindful walk, mindfulness  sound relaxation in their courses. Besides these, there are mobile apps such as Inner Hour, Headspace and Calm that can also be easily downloaded. The workshops, however, often serve as a source of therapy for most individuals.

“A psychologist  will equip the individual by incorporating advance methods such as mindful body scan, conscious seeing, eating, touching, smelling and hearing. It could also involve activities like a mindful walk or art and has proven to be extremely useful in clinical disorders like anxiety,  depression, somatic complaints, trauma and pain management apart from concerns like low self-esteem, over thinking and intolerance to distress,” says Megha Saklani, a counselling psychologist at Karma Center for Counselling & Wellbeing, Delhi.   

While mindfulness and meditation can sound similar fundamentally, the former is the larger umbrella and meditation is the practice that helps one  be mindful, explains Saeed. “Being mindful is learning to watch things for what they really are without trying to change, solve or fix them. We are used  to solving problems that occur  in our lives and holding on to  the joys that come. And while  we do all of this to be happier, approaching our joys and sorrows in this manner actually keeps us chronically dissatisfied,” she further elaborates. 

The numerous benefits of  this wellness approach are—stress reduction, improvement of  brain functioning, a boost in the immune system, improvement  in relationships and subjective well-being, enhancement of emotional resilience and many more. Most benefits are said to be  result of an alert mind and body, which is allegedly the natural outcome of mindful living. Interestingly, mindfulness  has been backed by neuroscience. A study, Mindfulness Meditation Reveals Distinct Neural Modes Of Self Reference, conducted in 2007 by Norman Farb at University  of Toronto, claims the practice helps one stay rooted to and be aware of the present.

Sandy  Dias Andrade, trainer of mindfulness-based cognitive therapy at Just Being, Pune, emphasises, “Research backs up the effectiveness of mindfulness. The scope is much more than increased attention. It leads to a deep sense of inner knowing and coming in touch with who we are. It touches into this awareness that accompanies all our experiences. Given the wide scope of mindfulness its practice needs care and attention.” 

How to practice mindfulness?

❖ Spend some time in silence every day, doing nothing. You can anchor your attention on your breath.

❖ If you exercise, try to do it by staying in the present. Or decide to eat one meal a day while staying fully aware. 

❖ Stay non-judgmental as far as possible and instead focus on what’s going on right now instead of thinking about the future or past. 

❖ Whenever you overthink, try to ask yourself questions to focus on the present. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: 'Anandam' - Inspiring story of an extraordinary old age home
Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)
Students and heath officials in Vishakhapatnam get to the streets to do a rally on #WorldAidsDay
Gallery
Bollywood film actor Jimmy Shergill during the filming of a movie. (File | Agencies)
Happy birthday Jimmy Shergill: Here are some amazing photos of the 'Mohabbatein' actor
Konkona Sen Sharma during the 'Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards 2018' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: Here are some stunning photos of the multi-talented star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp