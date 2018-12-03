Home Lifestyle Health

Bored with life? Here are five ways to regain your mojo 

If you're stuck in a monotonous rut of work-eat-sleep-repeat, don't despair. Take these tips to break out of it!

Published: 03rd December 2018

In today's fast-paced, career-oriented world, most of our lives are spun around our jobs. Slaving away for 10-12 hours or more every day, most of us do not find the time or energy to do anything outside of our jobs. Netflix is our best friend, the couch our best (in many cases, only) relationship, and monotony our worst fear. 

How can we break out of this monotonous rut of work-eat-sleep-repeat? Here are a few tips: 

Work out: Gym, yoga, pilates, Zumba, cycling, a good old morning run -- the options are plenty. Physical activity helps your body release endorphins and dopamine which will help you feel relaxed and more active throughout the day. Physical exercise has great health benefits in the long run too. 

Take up a hobby: Grow plants, knit, finish that book, paint, bake, write letters -- the options, again, are endless. Also, if you were wondering, NO, Netflix is NOT a hobby.

Pamper yourself: This does not necessarily have to mean spa day. A body massage or a long, hot bath and some scented oils could also work, depending on your personal preferences. 

Have a work friend: Most conversations at the workplace are limited to small talk and empty exchanges. But it is not impossible to make friends at work. Having someone with whom you can have a meaningful conversation is important. Put yourself out there, and talk to some people. They're not that bad, after all. 

Plan short holidays: Shorter holidays, spread out over the year, are a much better idea than one long holiday that restricts you for the rest of the year. Short holidays are rejuvenating and you also don't need to worry about missing out on too much at work!

